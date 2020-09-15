Sen. Cruz Applauds Historic Peace Deal Between Israel-United Arab Emirates and Bahrain

Participates in White House signing Abraham Accords ceremony normalizing relations between the three countries

WASHINGTON. D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today joined President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at a White House signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, historic agreements to normalize relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain:

Following the ceremony, Sen. Cruz issued the following statement:

“Today is an historic day for peace. I applaud the Trump administration and our Israeli, Emirati, and Bahraini allies on this momentous accomplishment. As I’ve long said, advancing the cause of peace is best achieved by standing unshakably with our friends and allies, and the Trump administration deserves enormous credit for bringing them together diplomatically.

“Today’s signing is a critical milestone in America’s effort to promote peace in the region and counter Iran, and I look forward to working with the Trump administration and our allies to build upon these agreements, strengthen our allies, and develop deeper diplomatic ties.”

In the past eight years, Sen. Cruz has resolved to be Israel’s strongest defender in the Senate. In 2017, Sens. Cruz and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced the Safeguard Israel Act to cut off funding to the United Nations until Resolution 2334 is repealed. In 2018, Sen. Cruz attended the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. In 2019, Sen. Cruz introduced a resolution with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and commended the administration’s decision to recognize the reality of Israeli control over communities in territories Israel has controlled since June 1967. At the same time, Sen. Cruz has led the fight in the Senate to shred the Obama-Iran nuclear deal and has called for the collapse of the Iranian regime.