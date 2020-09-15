Kelsey-Seybold Announces Major Expansion of Occupational Medicine Service Line, Hiring of New Medical Director

Kelsey-Seybold’s Accountable Care model offers Houston area employers enhanced strategies for their occupational health and EHS initiatives and advances overall patient care

HOUSTON (August 15, 2020) – In keeping with its commitment to serve employers in the Houston-Galveston region, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic today announced a major expansion of its Occupational Medicine service line and the hiring of new Occupational Medicine Medical Director, Blythe Mansfield, M.D., M.P.H., M.S., F.A.C.O.E.M.

Kelsey-Seybold’s expanded program offerings include onsite and near-site primary care clinics for employers; consulting services including environmental assessments and employee health and safety; and comprehensive Occupational Medicine services including industry-specific examinations and the ability to integrate primary care and prevention. Occupational Medicine clients will also have direct access to primary and specialty care, integrated lab services and virtual health, and pharmacy services.

As part of the expansion of the Occupational Medicine service line, Dr. Mansfield was named the new Medical Director of Occupational Medicine for Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. Dr. Mansfield joins Kelsey-Seybold’s Occupational Medicine service line after years of managing her own private Occupational Medicine consulting firm, specializing in the energy and petrochemical, manufacturing, and technology industries.

“Kelsey-Seybold has offered Occupational Medicine services for decades, but we are seeing an expanded interest from employers on how our Accountable Care organization may help them improve the overall health and safety of their employee population, while lowering the total cost of care,” said Tony Lin, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “We believe that integrating an onsite or near-site clinic focused on Occupational Medicine as well as primary care may help employers who are committed to driving the impact that improved employee health can have on their business, and their bottom line. I believe that Dr. Mansfield joins our team at an exciting time of growth for Kelsey-Seybold and the Occupational Medicine industry in Houston and the surrounding area.”

Since the 1970s, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has offered industry-standard Occupational Medicine services, including: Pre-Placement and Post-Offer Exams, Department of Transportation (DOT) Exams, Drug and Alcohol Screening, Foreign Travel Exams and Immunizations, OGUK Exams (offshore), HazMat and Asbestos Exams, Respirator Protection Certifications, Immunization Programs, Medical Surveillance exams, OSHA and Company Mandated Exams, Medical Review Officer Services (MRO), as well as industry-specific Exams: Coast Guard/Merchant Mariner.

Dr. Mansfield’s dedicated expertise in Occupational Medicine will allow Kelsey-Seybold to expand current offerings to include:

Pandemic (COVID-19) Medical Consulting Services Workplace evaluations, policy and procedure review, environmental assessments, office setup recommendations, entry procedures

Medical Director Consulting Services Developing exam protocols based on job duties, workplace evaluations, policy & procedure review, recommendations for required OSHA surveillance exams

Conducting workplace risk assessments

Disability care management services

Clinical oversight for onsite nurses

Onsite Clinics

“When employers invest in the health and safety of their employees, it pays off in big ways. Making medical care easy and convenient plays a big role in the lives, and livelihoods, of employees,” said Blythe Mansfield, M.D., M.P.H., M.S., F.A.C.O.E.M., Medical Director of Occupational Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “I believe that by working closely with Houston area employers to develop a strategic plan that addresses their Occupational Medicine needs – as well as prevention initiatives that impact the overall health of employee populations – we will help employers decrease absenteeism, improve productivity, and prevent injuries. Employees who feel cared for will often prioritize their health.”

The Kelsey-Seybold Occupational Medicine service line will pursue an aggressive growth trajectory with plans to add employer onsite and nearby clinics that will combine Occupational Medicine and Primary Care services, with the option to implement Virtual Health capabilities at these locations. The team will also expand the number of Kelsey-Seybold locations that offer Occupational Medicine as a specialty to make accessing these services in Kelsey-Seybold Clinics more convenient for area employees who may not have a workplace onsite clinic.

“Occupational Medicine was already poised for growth before COVID-19. This pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for coordinated, strategic planning on the part of employers to help improve safety and protect the health of their most valuable assets – employees,” said Dr. Lin. “By expanding our Occupational Medicine services now, we hope to help employers plan in advance for things like this pandemic – but also to grow and develop their overall strategy for employee health, wellness, and safety.”

Employers considering changes to their Occupational Medicine strategy or offerings, or if interested in learning more about how Kelsey-Seybold’s Accountable Care organization may help integrate care for employees, in – and out – of the workplace, call 713-442-CORP (2677), option 7.