Generous Fort Bend Donors Give $210,000 to Catholic Charities’ Mission of Love Campaign

RICHMOND – Generous hearts prevailed as always in Fort Bend County in providing $210,000 to Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center during this year’s Mission of Love campaign. Chaired by Shanda Conroy and Lisa Emiliani, the campaign concluded with a virtual “thank you” event that paid tribute to honorees Tom and Norma Petrosewicz.

Lead gifts were given by the Madison Charitable Foundation, Gene and Pat Reed, and Albert and Dona Clay.

Executive Director Gladys Brumfield-James expressed her gratitude. “We are so grateful to all of our supporters! People were incredibly generous this year, and the timing couldn’t have been better. Fort Bend County is holding strong in this unique time, but too many of our residents are barely holding on.”

The Mamie George Community Center has distributed more than 1.2 million pounds of food to 90,000 people since the stay-at-home orders were issued in March. All of the center’s ongoing programs have continued with modifications to protect the safety of clients, volunteers and staff. Because seniors are unable to gather at the center for a nutritious midday meal in Patty’s Café, volunteers and staff have delivered more than 5,000 meals and groceries since March to this vulnerable population.

Each year, the Mission of Love recognizes someone in Fort Bend who exemplifies the vision of Catholic Charities. “I could not think of a more deserving couple to honor this year than Tom and Norma Petrosewicz,” said John Gillespie, Catholic Charities Fort Bend Advisory chairman. “Although they prefer to serve humbly and avoid the spotlight, they have made this exception in support of the Mamie George Community Center and the services that are provided every day to families in need.”

Tom Petrosewicz said, “One of our family principles is ‘the more you give, the more you get back.’ We’ve definitely seen that with our friendships, our businesses, and with the love we see from this community.”

Chair Shanda Conroy, speaking for co-chair Lisa Emiliani, said they’re very proud of the Fort Bend community: “Lisa and I have been blown away with the positive response we’ve experienced. Thanks to the campaign’s supporters, we’ve been able help tens of thousands of our Fort Bend neighbors stay afloat in these challenging times.”

In addition to the lead gifts, this year’s campaign sponsors included the Bert F. Winston Foundation, Pete Jakubenas, Gary Newberry, Tom and Norma Petrosewicz, Bob and Jan Bethancourt, Judge Joe and Doris Gurecky, Mark and Cathy Hotze, and Jim and Susie Murray.

A full list of sponsors can be found at www.CatholicCharities.org/MissionofLove.