Access Your MOT Certificate Online

Now having your current MOT certificate on-hand, goes one step further – it is at your fingertips thanks to a new online government service.

In May last year the government introduced an online facility to make it easier for vehicle owners to access duplicate MOT certificates. So, if you’ve misplaced your certificate and you’ll need proof before you book your MOT online, this is going to take the hassle out of accessing it.

What this MOT certificate service is all about

A duplicate is issued when you lose or damage your original MOT certificate.

According to government statics just two years a go more than 636,000 duplicate MOT certificates were issued in the UK, 2 percent of all annual MOT tests.

Your can access your certificate on your mobile, tablet, laptop or computer thanks to what the government calls its “overall MOT history service”.

Everything you need for your MOT test at your fingertips

Now you can:

View the certificate by typing in the 11 digit reference number (without spaces) from your vehicle’s latest log book or V5C. An option to view the certificate appears alongside the test record of the vehicle’s overall history.

Save it as a PDF

Send it as an attachment to the service station where you plan to take your vehicle for its MOT test

Once saved as a PDF, you can print the MOT certificate if you like. It is free of charge, saving you money because service centers can charge up to £10 for a duplicate MOT certificate

Check mot and tax online if you have a few things ready such as your vehicle’s registration or V5C form

Protects motorists from unofficial websites

This online government service has been introduced to protect you from paying for an unofficial MOT certificate. According to the government, if a website promises to provide you with a certificate at a cost, this is illegal. Your MOT duplicate certificate can only be generated from the government website.

MOT modernization project

To give you, the motorist, peace of mind the government is working behind the scenes to improve the quality of the MOT testing service. MOT scheme and IT specialists have teamed up with the DVSA to help improve the equipment and technology for the examiners. This is an ongoing project and feedback is gathered online and from refresher courses for qualified MOT testers.

Risk assessment at authorized service centers

You’ll be pleased to know that by booking into an authorized MOT garage, you will be in safe hands thanks to the government making sure the service station keeps on top of their staff training. This is only one aspect of risk assessment the garage is obliged to carry out regularly. Each authorised MOT service station has to complete an overall risk score for the site so that you can receive the best possible MOT test.

So, when you book your MOT online, make sure you are using a reputable site, which is going to provide you with details on where you can find a government approved MOT test center near you.