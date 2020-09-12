Texas State Library and Archives Commission Launches Library Status Project to Track Services During COVID-19

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has launched the Texas Library Status Project, an up-to-date, online source for information about current library services statewide.

Since mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many aspects of library services. Complying with both local and state directives, jurisdictions across the state have had to make decisions about library services in their communities and how best to protect citizens while also providing access to valuable services and resources.

Library staff across Texas continue to ask TSLAC for information on what decisions other libraries around the state are making about re-opening and providing services during adjusted hours and with limited physical access. To assist libraries and their governing bodies in decision making, TSLAC has created a survey to gather and publish re-opening data including: library names and locations; open/closed updates; curbside and drive-through services; interlibrary loan and TexShare card services availability; library-hosted local COVID-19 informational websites; and more.

“During the pandemic, Texans have discovered the true power of libraries to keep them connected and informed,” said TSLAC Director and State Librarian Mark Smith. “The Texas Library Status Project will help libraries share real-time information with other libraries and the public at this time when Texans most need their services.”

Participation in TSLAC’s Texas Library Status Project is voluntary and open to public and academic libraries in Texas. Libraries may enter and update their information at any time to reflect changes to the availability of their services and programs by visiting https://www.tsl.texas.gov/ldn/tslsurvey2020.

Survey results are available for other libraries and the public to view at https://www.tsl.texas.gov/ldn/TexasLibraryStatusSpreadsheet. A map of the responding libraries can be viewed at https://www.tsl.texas.gov/ldn/TexasLibraryStatusMap.

Susan Floyd Communications Officer sfloyd@tsl.texas.gov 512-463-5514