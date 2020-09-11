YMCA OF GREATER HOUSTON ENHANCES PROGRAMS WITH FOREVERWELL

Program offers a variety of opportunities for adults age 55 and better to stay active, engaged and connected with others

HOUSTON (Sept. 11, 2020) – The YMCA of Greater Houston has recently introduced ForeverWell, a new era of programming for members ages 55 and better. The program allows for a more inclusive community while staying healthy, active and connected through activities – helping maintain a healthy spirit, mind and body and making this chapter in life the best one yet.

The YMCA of Greater Houston’s new ForeverWell program features learning opportunities, future social events and more in efforts to help alleviate heightened social isolation. Learning opportunities include in-person and virtual art classes, cooking classes, health seminars and various online classes via virtual learning. Social events will be available in the near future and include Dancing with the Silver Stars*, luncheons*, holiday and special events, and Zoom meetups. Members can also participate in fun day or overnight trips*, including in-person and virtual day trips, ‘Be a Kid Again’ at YMCA Camp Cullen, cruises and international travel.

The ForeverWell program also includes a variety of group exercise classes such as yoga, low impact, water exercise and more. All group exercise classes will serve a variety of self-paced exercises perfect for any member. Additional classes for balance and dance will be coming October 2020.

“This new program has been carefully designed by the YMCA of Greater Houston’s team to help encourage the mindset and opportunity to be well forever,” states Elena Dinkin, ForeverWell Director for the YMCA of Greater Houston. “These programs and classes will cover a wider variety of interests and intensity levels, be a mixture of in-person and virtual, and provide a variety of opportunities to engage with a diverse community.”

All YMCA of Greater Houston locations will host in-person ForeverWell program activities with the option of virtual classes for those who are not yet comfortable with in-person visits and group classes. In order to participate, an active YMCA of Greater Houston membership is required with options available for individuals and couples. Financial assistance is available.

For more information about the YMCA of Greater Houston or ways to get involved, please visit www.ymcahouston.org.

*For the health and safety of our YMCA family and due to the current pandemic, some of our programs are on hold. We look forward to returning to a full calendar of activities just as soon as it is safe to do so.