There are New Locations Offering Free COVID-19 Testing September 14-19

Test Results Come Back in 1-3 Days

Houston – Starting Monday, September 14, there will be 6 new mobile testing locations and 2 stationary sites offering FREE COVID-19 testing. Getting test results back is much quicker now, 1-3 days.

Some children have returned to in-person classes and some people gathered for Labor Day without taking precautions. Since 40% of people infected with COVID-19 don’t have any symptoms, you could have it without knowing it and be spreading it to family and friends. It can be deadly for older people, those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems. So don’t guess…take the test..

Hours at the mobile sites are 7-2 and children can be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Keep your authorization code to be tested.

Mobile locations for September 14-19, are Monday-Saturday and closed one day

· Hosana Lutheran Church 16526 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090

Closed Tuesday, September15

· Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 1124 Beech St, Baytown, TX 77520

Closed Wednesday, September 16

· St. Peter’s United Methodist 20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Closed Thursday, September 17

· Champion Forest Baptist Church 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069

Closed Wednesday, September 16

· UH-Clear Lake, Delta Bldg – Lot 3 2700 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058

Closed Monday, September14

· San Juan Diego Church 3301 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena, TX 77503

Closed Saturday, September 19

There is a stationary site at the M.O. Campbell Education Center in Aldine. Children can be also be tested at this site. Hours this week are 7am-2pm. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

The Pasadena stationary site is still offering Surge Testing at San Jacinto College Central Campus. People must be 13 or older to be tested at this site. Hours this week are 7am-2pm, with expanded hours on Tuesdays and

Thursdays, 4pm-8pm. Register for the Pasadena site at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.