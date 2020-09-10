HHSC Awards $45 Million for Community Mental Health Services

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission today announced it is awarding $45 million in grant funds through the Community Mental Health Grant Program that supports mental health services and projects in Texas.

“The Community Mental Health Grant Program allows Texas to provide additional and vital mental health support to residents in need,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability & Behavioral Health Services. “Promoting mental health programs in Texas is a priority for HHSC, and grant programs like these provide opportunities to help people across the state who are in need of support.”

The grant funds will go to 53 different entities over two years, funding local mental health and behavioral health authorities, nonprofit organizations, academic institutions and local governmental agencies located across the state. Grants will fund community programs for people with mental illness by expanding outpatient treatment, promoting recovery and improving quality of life. Funds also support crisis respite, crisis stabilization and extended observation services.

“Congratulations to each local community mental health provider selected to receive much needed funding through the Community Mental Health Grant Program established by H.B. 13 (85R),” said State Rep. Four Price. “I thank the HHSC staff who diligently administer this program, and I especially thank all those who work on the front lines each and every day in providing these essential services to our fellow Texans.”

The 86th Legislature appropriated $45 million in 2019 to continue the Community Mental Health Grant Program in 2020 and 2021.

Awards for the Community Mental Health Grant Program were determined through a competitive procurement process. Grant awardees are required to match a portion of the state’s grant award to demonstrate their commitment to addressing local mental health needs.

A list of grant awardees can be found on the HHS website.

More information on accessing behavioral health services in Texas is available at MentalHealthTX.org. Texas residents can dial 2-1-1 to learn about programs and services.