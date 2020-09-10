Fort Bend Christian Academy Announces New Director of Admissions

Fort Bend Christian Academy is excited to announce Tiffani Hoot as the new Director of Admissions.

Tiffani began her career as an Admissions Officer at The University of Texas at San Antonio. While at UTSA, she cultivated relationships with high school counselors and prospective high school students, counseled freshmen about admissions, and collaborated with campus partners in programming, recruitment efforts and more.

Most recently, she served as the Texas Regional Admissions Counselor and Senior Texas Regional Admissions Counselor for The University of Alabama at Birmingham. At UAB, she gained experience in counseling prospective students, maintaining relations key demographics within a large territory, and developing various programs to recruit and enroll students.

Tiffani is also involved in the Texas Association for College Admissions and Counseling (TACAC) and the National Association for College Admissions Counseling (NACAC), where she has served in leadership positions.

“I am excited to work with our newest FBCA Eagles and their families,” shared Tiffani. “We are a choice institution that offers all students the opportunity to develop into spiritually mature and academically prepared graduates, and I am truly honored to be a part of it.”

She received her B.A. in History and International Studies from Texas Lutheran University and her M.A. in Cross Cultural Studies from The University of Houston – Clear Lake.

Tiffani brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fort Bend Christian Academy. FBCA is excited to have Tiffani as a part of the team and can already see her positive impact on the Eagle Community. Tiffani spends her time rooting for her Houston sports teams, experiencing live theater (in a non-COVID world), traveling around the world, along with serving within her local church body.

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a private, college-preparatory school serving Pre-K through grade 12. FBCA is located in Sugar Land, Texas, one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in the United States. For more information, visit our website.