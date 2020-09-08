Grow Your Own Classes Resume Online in September

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will be hosting the last three 2020 classes of the popular Grow Your Own program using an online format for the safety of all concerned.

Saturday, September 19 Cool Season Vegetables – what to plant for fall and winter harvest

Saturday, October 17 Fruit Trees – what to grow in Fort Bend County

Saturday, November 14 Composting – benefits and how to compost

Online classes will begin at 9:00 am, last approximately 1 ½ hours, and include a question and answer session. The registration fee is $15 per class and registration is required at least two days prior to the class date.

For more information and to register visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/grow-your-own/ or contact Brandy Rader by phone at 281-342-3034 or by email at Brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu. All registrants, including those who signed up earlier in the year, will receive instructions on joining the online class via email a few days in advance of the class.

With all of us staying closer to home these days, there has never been a better time to increase our knowledge about home grown fruits and vegetables – a healthy activity for the entire family.