Safety Concerns A Blow To Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Other Drug Companies 

In 2019, Parkland Hospital was among 29 Texas-based hospitals that sued over 40 opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, for negligence that led to opioid-related conditions, according to The Dallas Morning News . The increasing awareness about the dangers of illegal synthetic drugs is a big blow to drug companies. For instance, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares plunged 73%, hitting a record low of $2.62, after reporting its experimental drug failed the safety test in the last-stage trial.

The study, which analyzed the efficacy and safety of treatment in patients with anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, found that Akeiba’s vadadustat did not meet the efficacy goals. However, it did not meet safety standards. The drug company still plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA, which is mandatory for approval before selling medicines. When medicine manufacturers fail to do so, they risk being sued by consumers. Below are few tips to help you out if you intend to file a suit for medicine side effects.

Understand Dangerous Drug Side Effects

Understanding the dangerous side effects that medications might cause is crucial if you intend to sue a drug company. In most cases, mild side effects include dry cough, dizziness, and nausea. However, some drugs may cause severe conditions, such as meningitis, impotence, brain infection, liver damage, sterility, or even death.

It also pays to know if a side effect is due to design, warning, or manufacturing defect. In the case of a design defect, you can file an injury suit accusing the manufacturer of designing a drug in a way it might cause harm. However, it can be hard to prove design defects once the FDA has approved a medication.

Consider Hiring A Lawyer

Keep in mind, some medication side effects do not provide a strong basis for a lawsuit. However, others are exceptional, like the Elmiron scandal. Patients who experience vision loss after consuming the drug have the standing to file suits against the drug manufacturer to recover monetary settlements for eye damage.

Filing an Elmiron lawsuit or other drug-related suit is undoubtedly stressful if you lack legal skills. So, you’ll need an attorney to help you secure compensation for bodily damages, medical expenses, pain, and trauma. Finding a product liability lawyer to handle your drug side effect case is not an option. You need a legal representative who will help you determine your legal options and rights to get fair justice.

Get to Know Manufacturer Legal Obligation

Drug manufacturers have a legal requirement to test their products before selling them to consumers. They are also required to provide warnings or give explanations of possible medication side effects because they may be held liable when a prescription drug causes injuries. It is important to note that manufacturers may not take legal responsibility for adverse effects they do not know about.

As patients become more cautious of the effects drugs have on their bodies, medication manufacturers risk facing many lawsuits. And as a result, they lose millions of dollars compensating consumers for injuries, trauma, and rehabilitation expenses.