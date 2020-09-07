How to Stay Safe When Riding a Bike

After introducing the bicycle in the 19th century, cycling quickly gained popularity around the years and has become the dominant means of transport in many parts of the globe. Cycling is one of the most efficient and effective modes of transportation, optimal for short distances. The number of people cycling every day on the roads has grown exponentially over the number of years.

With the rising tally of cyclists on the street, accidents are at an all-time high. It’s important to note that cyclists are required to follow the road rules, just like other road users. The need to stress about bicycle safety is essential, both for experienced and non-experienced cyclists. Here are a few quick tips to help you stay safe on a bike.

Stay Visible

Most bike accidents happen because drivers fail to see a cyclist on the road. Remember that bikes are smaller than cars or trucks, so make yourself and your bicycle as visible. Motorists can’t steer clear of you if they can’t see you. A bicycle leaves little to zero protection to the cyclist should an accident arise. Such incidents resulting from a bike accident may lead to serious health complications or even death. Like vehicle accidents, you need the help of a legal professional to assist you in case you are involved in an accident. But, instead of preparing for legal cases, here are a few widely known tips to help you stay visible while cycling:

Wear reflective material to increase visibility

Aim to wear bright fluorescent colors such as neon yellow, bright orange, hot pink, and lime green. A neon vest with striped reflector lines will also do the work.

Adequate lighting

Ensure that your bike has a clear headlight and a visible red taillight from a distance of 200 to 400 feet, which depends on your location.

Reflective stickers and gear

Plenty of reflectors on your clothing and bike are helpful, especially if you want to cycle before dawn or after dusk. Put reflective stickers on parts of the bike that are in constant motion, e.g., pedals. Reflectors are helpful, especially during foggy or snowy weather.

Communicate Signals

The central idea of being safe on the road is by communicating your actions to other road users. It is required by the law for a cyclist to signal a driver when they are preparing to slow, stop, or turn. Since bicycles are too small to be equipped with turn or brake signals, you need to familiarize yourself with the correct hand signals to help motorists know which direction you intend to take. Remember, a motorist cannot anticipate what your next approach is unless you impart fair warning. Ensure that your hand signals are comprehensible to drivers as this ensures everyone on the road is on the lookout and reduces the chances of an accident happening.

Check Equipment Before Cycling

Most bike accidents aren’t as a result of a careless or distracted driver. An equipment malfunction with your bike may be the reason why you crashed. Before heading out on a bike ride, conduct a pre-ride safety check to ensure that your bike is safe. Pay close attention to the helmet, gear, and whether the tires are well inflated. Conduct a bicycle test periodically and pick out problems that could ruin your ride. In the long run, this small step can prevent an accident that may destroy your life.

Limit Distractions

Distractions are the leading cause of bike accidents. To help you understand distractions, here are three main types of distracted of driving:

Cognitive distraction

this mostly happens when you take your mind off cycling or driving and think about something else.

Visual distraction

this mostly happens when you take your eyes off the road to look at something, e.g., a house number, name of a building, etc.

Manual distraction

happens when you take your hand off the handlebar to use your phone or hold something else, e.g., coffee. Keep your eyes on the road at all times while immersing yourself in your surroundings and environment.

Avoid Sidewalks

Sidewalks are for pedestrians. Sidewalks may seem like a secure alternative to cyclists. However, this is not the case because you’re more likely to lose control and crash into a pedestrian. Likely, this happens if the sidewalk is more crowded. Many sidewalk pavements have uneven surfaces, which means you might hit a bump and go flying. Finally, cycling on a sidewalk reduces your visibility to other drivers who might not expect to see you at a crosswalk or driveways.

Use Marked Bike Lanes

With the growing number of cyclists globally, many cities are embracing dedicated bike infrastructure. Remember that dedicated bike lanes can only help you if you use them. With such infrastructure, bike lanes will help in keeping you safe and other cyclists.

Bikes are crucial in today’s running of errands owing to the heavy traffic along the streets. At the same time, they are risky. It’s for this reason that you are needed to follow the safety precautions as shared in this piece to ensure a smooth operation.