Fort Bend County Free PPE Kits Distributed at Four Corners

Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant, together with the Fort Bend Office of Emergency Management, and the County Judges office distributed free PPE kits at Four Corners Sugar Land on Friday. Over 25K residents from Precinct 4 and surrounding precincts were served, averaging four kits per car. The kits include surgical masks, wipes, hand soap, hand sanitizer, and instructions on how to protect against COVID 19.

“While the threat level of COVID has been reduced to an orange level in Fort Bend County, the importance of adhering to safety measures is vital for the recovery of our County. I am eager to continue to seek areas that can benefit from PPE and welcome any opportunity to distribute free PPE kits to our communities.” Stated DeMerchant.