Students Benefit From David Weekley Homes School Supplies Drive

David Weekley Homes, one of the nation’s largest privately-held builders, helped students nationwide thanks to the company’s partnership with 15 charities during its sixth annual company wide School Supplies Drive.

The Texas markets of Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio teamed up with four nonprofit organizations. Together, these efforts amounted to collecting approximately $22,0000 in supplies, which will benefit nearly 530 children.

The Houston Division, along with the team members from the company’s home office, collected more than $7,800 in school supplies for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The organization provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-on-one relationships to positively impact their lives. In addition, The David Weekley Family Foundation also donated $19,800 for the purchase of 90 Chromebooks for students.

“This donation will significantly benefit our kids during this difficult time,” said Diana Beste, program director with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “We are so grateful for this generous partnership with David Weekley Homes.”

The Austin division had 120 team members participate in their drive benefiting Helping Hand Home for Children, an organization that helps severely abused children rebound from trauma while also providing them with school supplies for a successful academic experience.

“These school supplies mean the most to us in this time of uncertainty,” said Jamie Lounsbury, education and intake at Helping Hand Home for Children. “We value our partnership with David Weekley Homes so much, and really appreciate all of the hard work that everyone put into ordering the exact supplies our kids will need for learning weather that be virtual or face-to- face.”

In San Antonio, team members worked with SAMMinistries to collect backpacks, lunch boxes and other items. Thanks to their efforts, more than 60 students will receive supplies needed for the school year. In Dallas, donations totaling more than $10,890 were provided to Communities in Schools to help support students throughout the Dallas/Ft. Worth area with individualized case management to improve grades, test scores and school performance.

“The school supply drive is near to my heart because as a former teacher’s aide I have seen the happiness the supplies bring to the children,” said Vicki Pigg, senior builder service representative with David Weekley Homes in San Antonio. “We are so thankful to everyone who donated and helped put smiles on so many children’s faces.”

The School Supplies Drive is a volunteer and philanthropic initiative of the company’s CARE program, which joins team members with homeowners, home buyers, community partners and local nonprofit organizations to live out its purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives in each of the communities in which it builds.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 14 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.