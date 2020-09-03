Nam Hosting One More Food Giveaway In Spring, Tx

Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), in partnership with the Houston Food Bank and Spring ISD, will host a Neighborhood Super Site Food Giveaway on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Planet Ford Stadium in Spring, TX located at 23802 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX 77373.

“NAM has hosted two food giveaways at this location,” said Les Cave, President & CEO of NAM. “They have been a great success and we’ve helped thousands of families.”

On August 11 & 25, 2020 NAM fed over 3,500 families during the first two distributions. This third food distribution on September 8, 2020 will be the final one at Planet Ford Stadium before the Spring ISD football season starts. NAM will be providing free groceries to 2,500 families on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Although this is the last distribution at Planet Ford Stadium for the year, it is definitely not the last one that NAM will be doing. We are working with the Houston Food Bank to continue the food giveaways at a new location,” said Cave. “The details will be posted on NAM’s website and social media.”

Everyone entering the parking lot at Planet Ford Stadium to pick up food must stay in their vehicle. Cars will be served in the order of arrival. Groceries will be distributed via a drive-thru system while supplies last. Fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and non-perishable foods will be carried to each car by a volunteer and placed inside the trunk. Please wear a mask.

NAM is still in need of volunteers to help on September 8, 2020, at its Neighborhood Super Site Food Giveaway to direct traffic and carry food to cars. Volunteers will be required to wear a face mask, have their temperature checked upon arrival, and social distancing will be enforced. NAM will provide disposable gloves, water, and snacks for all volunteers. If you would like to participate in this volunteer opportunity please call Crystal Ortiz at (281) 885-4604 or email volunteer@namonline.org.

For more information visit namonline.org or call (281) 885-4555.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 132,000 people through its many programs and services.