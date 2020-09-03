Katy ISD Launches COVID-19 Dashboard for its School Community  

For months, Katy Independent School District has been equipping parents and staff with information and resources to prepare for a safe return to schools during the current global health crisis. Today, in another step toward enhancing those efforts, the District launched its COVID-19 Case Dashboard.

“We want our parents to be in a position to make timely and informed decisions about their child’s schooling, health and well-being as we continue to navigate through this pandemic,” said Jamey Hynds, Katy ISD’s Technology Director of Business Intelligence. “The COVID-19 Case Dashboard is easy to navigate and is updated every night to provide parents the most up to date information,” added Hynds.

The Dashboard, available on the Katy ISD website homepage, provides the number of self-reported positive COVID-19 cases in the District, and is a component of a three-part comprehensive COVID mitigation system that includes Katy ISD’s COVID-19 Self-Reporting App and an onsite testing facility for district employees. Data on the Dashboard is displayed by districtwide active cases, as well as cases by staff, students and campus. Diagrams allow the user to view case locations by facility, zip code and county.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently directed school districts to submit, to the agency, weekly reports on positive COVID-19 cases based on previous week data. Katy ISD has gone above and beyond this reporting requirement, having built its own in-house and interactive Case Dashboard based on geographic mapping software, designed to keep parents and staff informed of daily updates concerning COVID cases throughout the District.

More information on Katy ISD’s COVID-19 Case Dashboard, COVID-19 Self- Reporting App and the Employee COVID-19 Testing Site can be found on the District’s Smart Restart webpage.

Downloadable VO/SOT with Jamey Hynds, Katy ISD Director of Business Intelligence