Katy ISD Education Foundation Reimagines Annual GROOVE Event

A record $110,000 raised through GROOVE Your Way house parties

Saturday, August 29th, Katy ISD Education Foundation presented its annual GROOVE fundraiser, reimagined. Guests were invited to host their friends in parties of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10, and for an online silent auction and a live broadcast celebration centered around Katy ISD teacher innovation. GROOVE Your Way boasts the highest guest count and most funds raised, with more than $110,000 raised for the Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. Participants received grab and go style dinner from Whiskey Cake, and tuned in to a program featuring Katy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ken Gregorski, Houston Texan, Cullen Gillaspia, Katy ISD Namesakes and more.

All proceeds from GROOVE Your Way benefit the Foundation and its Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. The Katy ISD Education Foundation celebrated a spectacular milestone in May 2020 with over $2 million awarded in its first eight years of Inspiring Imagination teacher grants. GROOVE plays a key role in reaching that milestone, and will continue to garner much-needed support as the Foundation’s grant program expands.

Early event sponsors included PBK Architects; Phillips 66; Memorial Hermann Katy; Thompson & Horton, LLP; Houston Methodist West Hospital; Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc.; VLK Architects; Durotech Foundation; Stantec; Balfour Yearbooks & Scholastics; Texas IBI Group, Inc.; Anslow Bryant Construction LTD; Cross Creek Ranch; H-E-B; Cane Island; Chris & Amy Scarborough; Ken and Tracy Janda; Joeris General Contractors; Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; LJA Engineering, Inc.; Pfluger Architects; First Community Credit Union; Fred & Patti Shafer; Raba Kistner; Prosperity Bank; Recruiting Source International; Huckabee Architects; Terra Associates, Inc.

For more information, visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org or contact the Katy ISD Education Foundation at 281-396-6031, foundation@katyisd.org.

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD students and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us, visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org.