Cornyn: Houston Area to Receive $177K in Another Round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants for Public Housing Authorities

Several Houston area housing authorities were awarded a total of $177,144 in another round of federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“As the coronavirus outbreak destabilizes our way of life, it is critical that we take active measures to ensure that struggling Texans have a place to live,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to protect vulnerable families in Houston amid this deadly pandemic.”

Grantee Name Program Amount Houston Housing Authority Section 8 Moderate Rehabilitation Program – CARES Act Supplemental HAP Funding Allocation $173,644 Harris County Housing Authority Section 8 Moderate Rehabilitation Program – CARES Act Supplemental HAP Funding Allocation $3,500

The moderate rehabilitation program provides project-based rental assistance for low income families.

