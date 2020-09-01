Library’s Hispanic Heritage Month Event Recognizes Early Explorers Of Texas & Southwest

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, Fort Bend County Libraries will host on online presentation of “Hispanic Explorers of Texas & the Southwest” on Monday, September 21, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. The program will be presented live via Zoom or WebEx, so that it can be viewed from the comfort and safety of home.

Dr. Natalie Garza, a professor of U.S. History and Mexican American Studies at Houston Community College, will talk about the men who explored Texas and the Southwest United States in the 16th century. Hear about figures such as Cabeza de Vaca and Hernando de Soto who explored the Texas area. Dr. Garza will also talk about the explorations of Diego de Guzmán in Arizona, Friar Marcos de Niza and Juan de Oñate in New Mexico, and Father Junipero Serra and José de Gálvez, who explored California in the 18th century.

Dr. Garza will also talk about the motivations for these explorations, interactions with the Native Americans, and the colonial systems established to lay claim to these areas.

A history professor at Houston Community College, Dr. Garza has a doctorate degree in Latin American History, with a minor in Mexican American History.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. A link to view the presentation online will be emailed to all participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.