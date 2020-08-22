Everything You Should Know About ACE2 and Covid-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has been one of the most challenging and disruptive experiences of modern history. The combination of medical jargon and flashy headlines have made it difficult for people to know what treatments are real, and which ones are rumors.

In a recent development, scientists identified ACE2 as a potential key to the Coronavirus puzzle. Here’s what you need to know about the science behind ACE2, Covid-19, and how it may impact treatment options.

What is the ACE2 Protein?

Angiotensin-converting enzyme, colloquially known as ACE2, is a protein found within the human body. This enzyme divides larger angiotensinogen proteins into smaller, more functional proteins that play a role in cell regulation.

ACE2 is a receptor protein. Receptors act as a gateway into cells, which allows for signaling, integration, and amplification. In simplest terms, it creates a pathway into a cell.

What Does ACE2 Do in the Body?

ACE2 proteins can be found throughout the body, on the kidneys, liver, blood vessels, lungs, heart, nose, and mouth. This receptor plays a significant role in blood pressure regulation, inflammation management, and wound healing.

ACE2 is prevalent in the epithelial lining of the lungs through which oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged. The amount of ACE2 present varies from person to person, though it is often more prevalent in people with chronic lung and heart diseases.

How Does Covid-19 Connect to ACE2?

Here’s where things get interesting. Covid-19 is known for its spiky shape and appearance. The virus uses this feature to its advantage to bind with ACE2 receptors and infiltrate cells. While ACE2 usually acts as a gatekeeper, the protein found on Covid-19 acts as a skeleton key, basically bypassing a cell’s security measures to wreak havoc.

When the Coronavirus binds to a cell in the lung tissue through an ACE2 receptor, it effectively short-circuits the enzyme’s primary function. As such, the cells’ tissues aren’t able to heal properly, and the overwhelming inflammation kills the all-important lung alveoli, which plays a pivotal role in breathing.

While the idea of a virus infiltrating the lungs is scary enough, the unknown long-lasting implications are even more terrifying. Many Covid-19 survivors have complained about breathing issues and debilitating exhaustion even months after the virus was gone from their systems. As such, it’s no wonder that scientists are busy trying to get their hands on the recombinant ACE2 Fc tag to find a vaccine or other form of treatment.

ACE Inhibitors and Covid-19

ACE inhibitors are a common treatment for those with chronic lung, heart, and kidney disease. These primarily target ACE1 proteins rather than ACE2 and help relax the blood vessels to reduce blood pressure and strain on a damaged heart.

Scientists hypothesize that they can adapt ACE inhibitors to help offset the impacts of Covid-19 in lung lining cells. The goal is to minimize the effects of the illness or eradicate it from the body entirely.

There are currently a few clinical trials in place testing adaptations of well-known ACE inhibitors to assess their impacts on Covid-19 patients. However, medical professionals warn people against taking unprescribed ACE inhibitors to combat the illness as testing has not yet been completed.

The Road Ahead

While we know more about the virus now than when it first swept through the world, there are still many unanswered questions. Coronavirus treatments have been given top priority in the medical world, but testing still takes time. The organizations using ACE inhibitors for their clinical trials don’t expect to have results until the end of the year.

Until then, follow the health guidelines, be safe, and stay tuned for updates.