Difference Between Marijuana and Hemp Flower

How can you tell the difference between hemp and marijuana? It’s very easy to confuse the two. Let’s see if you can tell the difference.

One is legal and the other is not. One of them makes you high and the other doesn’t. One is federally lawful, but the other is illegal.

Do you know which is which? You will after reading this.

Hemp Flower vs. Marijuana

Hemp flower is just like marijuana in many ways. Both are smoked for their enjoyable flavors and perceived benefits. Both have distinctive aromas and characteristics that are indistinguishable from one another. So why is hemp legal and marijuana not?

The overly simplified explanation is that hemp doesn’t get you high. It contains only trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana.

That means that hemp won’t make you stoned like marijuana. It also means that hemp is federally legal.

In 2018, the legal definition of marijuana was changed to refer to plants that contain more than .3% THC content by volume. Marijuana or cannabis, plants with less than this amount were federally defined as hemp and stricken from the legal definition of marijuana.

Does this mean that hemp flower has no useful effects or benefits? Actually, no. Hemp flower is full of other naturally occurring beneficial compounds.

You’ve heard of CBD, right?

Beneficial Hemp Compounds

Hemp has the potential to produce over 120+ different compounds, called phytocannabinoids, which is what gives hemp flower its effects.

Unlike marijuana, which is highlighted by the psychoactive compound THC, the primary phytocannabinoid expressed in hemp flower is CBD or cannabidiol. Cannabidiol has a naturally calming effect and more people than ever are smoking CBD-rich hemp flower now that it’s permitted.

Hemp also produces a diverse array of aromatic compounds called terpenes. Terpenes are responsible for hemp flower’s iconic scents and smells, as well as many of its beneficial effects.

Just like phytocannabinoids, each distinct terpene also has specific beneficial properties that attribute to hemp flower’s overall effects.

Why People Choose Hemp Flower

People choosing to smoke hemp flower report that it helps encourage relaxation reduces the effects of daily stress and improves sleep. Others say they enjoy hemp flower pre-rolls as a relaxing alternative to cigarettes.

Ultimately, there are many reasons why people are choosing to try hemp flower.

It’s legal to smoke hemp flower. It provides potential benefits for a wide range of issues related to health. It helps relax the body and mind. It offers a new way to take the edge off at the end of the day without the need to get intoxicated or use harmful substances.

The list of reasons goes on and on.

CBD Hemp Flower

In the end, these two types of flower aren’t so different after all.

Hemp flower provides many of the same benefits to stress and mood that marijuana offers without the psychoactive and often unpredictable effects of THC.

Now that you know the subtle difference between hemp flower and marijuana, use this wisdom for good. It’s a great conversation starter.

Thanks for reading. If you found this helpful share it with friends you think will also enjoy it.