How To Classify Gambling Games By Category

Due to the advent of the internet and mobile phones, casino gambling has become more famous than ever before. Both, the land-based and the online casinos offer different games ranging from shooting dice, spinning reels to playing card games.

The players place bets using casino chips on various possible random outcomes or combinations of outcomes. Categorization of casino games is done based on the process of playing them.

Classification of Gambling Games by Category

Let’s check the categories that most casinos generally use to classify gambling games. However, some casinos might have different or unique gambling categories.

1- Table Games

Table games are a casino classic used to distinguish the games of chance, such as craps, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Blackjack:

Blackjack is the worldwide played casino game that involves the use of skills. It is a card game in which one or more players attempt to defeat the dealer. Casinos make use of one or more decks of 52 cards. In the attempt to defeat the dealer, whosoever gets closest to 21 without exceeding it wins the hand. Players individually decide the value of an ace to be either 1 or 11. Maximum and Minimum limits on the betting start from US$2 to $500. There are online casinos that offer you to bet using bitcoins.

Baccarat:

Baccarat is a comparing card game played at casinos between two hands, the player and the banker. Each round of play can have three outcomes – the player has a higher score, the banker has a higher score, or there is a tie. Tens and face cards worth zero points and the other cards worth their face value, with the ace worth one point. The player should place the bet before the dealing of cards starts.

Roulette:

In roulette, players decide to place bets on a single number, groups of numbers, odd or even number, the color red or black, or if the numbers are high or low. There are two types of roulette tables –European and American roulette. In European roulette, there are 37 pockets, including single zero, whereas there are 38 pockets, including double zero in American roulette. The croupier spins the wheel in a particular direction then rolls a ball in the opposite direction. The ball falls on a numbered pocket. Finally, all those who placed the bet on that number win the game.

2- Electronic Gaming Machines

Gaming machines are generally played by one player at a time and do not require the involvement of casino dealers.

Slot Machine:

Slots machines, also known as fruit machines, or puggy, create a game of chance for its players. The player inserts coins or tickets into the slot machine and activates it by pulling a handle or pressing a button. The wheels then start to spin. If a player matches a winning combination of symbols when wheels stop spinning, the player earns credits. Digital technology provides variations on the original slot machine concept. As the player is playing a video game, manufacturers now offer more interactive elements such as advanced bonus rounds and more video graphics.

Video Poker Games:

Video poker is a five-card game played on a computerized console. The player inserts the coins into the poker machine and places a bet of one or more credits by pressing the deal button. The player draws five cards and discards one or more in exchange for a new card. The machine pays out to the player if the hand matches the winning combination after the draw. There are variants of poker games, including 5-card draw, 5-card stud, Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hold’em, Razz, Pineapple, and 7-card stud.

3- Random Number Ticket

Random number games are the selection of random numbers from a computerized random number generator or other gaming equipment.

Keno:

Keno is similar to lottery gambling. Players place a bet by choosing numbers ranging from 1 to 80. After placing the wager, the dealer or the machine draws 20 numbers at random with a ball machine or random number generator. You win the match if the numbers you selected match the numbers drawn by the dealer or the keno machine. The payout or the winning amount depends on how many numbers match and how much you wager.

Bingo:

Bingo involves a room full of players playing against one another. The dealer draws the numbers randomly from the electronic number generator. Players try to match the randomly called numbers to the numbers on their tickets. The ticket has a 5×5 matrix, where each cell has a different number. The ultimate objective of a player is to cover a pattern before anyone else. The first person who forms a specific pattern, usually a straight line, calls out Bingo. The dealer checks the ticket for accuracy and announces the winner.

Final Thoughts

Most of us like to gamble, but the truth is that we might not always win. However, the real fun is playing these casino games irrespective of winning or losing it.

Make sure that you know about different types of casino gambling games before you place a bet. It not only makes you comfortable playing the game but also increases the chances of winning it.