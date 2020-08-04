Video Tutorials or Exam Dumps? What Is the Best Preparation Option for Microsoft MS-700 Test?

Microsoft MS-700, also known by its full name as Managing Microsoft Teams, is the only exam required for obtaining the Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate certification. Those individuals who want to attempt this test should be proficient in using PowerShell and managing Teams settings. In other words, the exam is designed for the team administrators.

Exam details

PrepAway Practice Test Exam Questions specific domains, which the candidates preparing for this exam should explore. The topics that they should learn are as follows:

Manage Teams and App Policies;

Manage Chat, Meetings, and Calling;

Plan and Configure a Microsoft Teams Environment.

This certification exam contains a total of 40-60 questions of various formats, such as drag and drop, multiple choice, short answer, scenario-based, hot area, active screen, etc. The time allocated for the test is 150 minutes, and it has the passing score of 700 points. Microsoft currently provides the exam in the English language only and at the fee of $165.

Preparation options

Talking about the way that you can use to prepare for the exam, it is important to mention that the technique you form should be according to your learning methods. However, we recommend that you pay your attention to those resources that most applicants utilize during their preparation process. Let’s look at some of them:

Video courses

Video training involves using video tutorials, which have been compiled by the experts and are delivered by the instructors. There are many sites providing free video courses, for example, YouTube.

Instructor-led training courses

To cover all the central elements of the exam, you can take instructor-led training. This option comes in the traditional classroom format, in which the candidates follow a tutor taking topic by topic in a systemic manner. This is a good variant for those individuals who prefer group learning.

Exam dumps

While some professionals hold the opinion that dumps should not be allowed because they decrease the value of the certificate, the truth is that they are the best tools to acing the exam without a hassle. Exam dumps have become so common these days that the learners must first verify the source of these study materials before using them and check if they are relevant to the content.

Any of these preparation options can be best supplemented by practice tests. Before attempting the real exam, the students should practice with sample questions to evaluate their knowledge base.

Career benefits

The MS-700 exam is a highly acclaimed certification exam. After completing this test and adding the associated credential to your CV, it will grab the attention of your clients and potential employers. Passing the MS-700 exam also comes with the following benefits:

You will validate your skills

The certificate, which you earn after completing Microsoft MS-700, verifies your mastery in configuring and planning Microsoft Teams. It validates your knowledge and expertise, which makes you an in-demand professional in the IT sector.

You will enhance your employability

The MS-700 exam demonstrates your skills thereby enhancing your overall employability by making you ready for various job roles. The potential employers will definitely pay more of their attention to your persona.

You will get higher growth opportunities

The successful completion of the MS-700 exam guarantees higher growth in various aspects of your career and personal life. Besides helping you pursue further advanced goals in your field, it can also help improve your earning potential.

Conclusion

The Microsoft MS-700 exam and the associated credential provide you with a competitive edge over your peers who are not certified. It is estimated that the certified professionals often earn about 15% or even more than the non-certified employees. You can get all these benefits and turn your career to the right path, so don’t miss this chance.