Get Tips On Healthy Aging At Libraries’ Online Presentation  

Learn how to adopt healthy lifestyle habits to maintain, or potentially improve, one’s health while aging when Fort Bend County Libraries hosts an online program on “Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body” on Saturday, August 29, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

This program will be a virtual session presented via Zoom; it will NOT be in person. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Zoom meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort of home.

Amy O’Connor and Sabrina Strawn, representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association, will provide tips on lifestyle choices that can help to keep one’s brain and body healthy, and possibly delay the onset of mental decline, as one ages.

Learn how to incorporate diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement into a plan for healthy aging. O’Connor and Strawn will talk about hands-on tools and steps to take now to improve or maintain overall health in each of these areas.

Amy O’Connor is a lifelong educator who has been volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Early Stage programs and as a community educator for two years. Community Engagement Manager Sabrina Strawn has more than 20 years of varied experience in academia and social service agencies and ten years of personal experience as a caregiver of someone with dementia.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.