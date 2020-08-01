As kids learn the alphabet and get exposed to new words, their vocabulary and communication skills develop over time. However, kids who get more exposure to strange words progress at a higher pace as far as language and vocabulary are concerned. Something as simple as singing the ABC song can help improve your child’s vocabulary tremendously.

But outside the alphabetical realm, here are 7 fun and easy ways to help kids develop their vocabulary.

Book Reading

Reading books with your child is a great way of enriching and building their vocabulary. Depending on the child’s age, books with images of exciting objects and animals are more effective in helping your child to learn new words and expand their vocabulary. As your kid starts reading out new words and phrases, they can relate what is happening in the book to their normal life. Reading will also help you bond more with your child as you get to spend more time together. Make it a norm and start reading storybooks with your child, every day.

Play Word Games

Word games are an amazing way to help your kid expand their vocabulary. From Scrabble to Bananagrams, I Spy, Hangman, Boggle, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to kid-friendly word games you can play with your child. To make it even easier for your kid, you can teach them to use an unscrambling tool where they enter letters to get a list of words they can create from the given set of tiles. This will help your kid to learn new words faster and without much strain while having fun.

Look, Read, and Write

Learning vocabulary will help your child have some rich language and fulfillment in life, even as he or she grows up. When you use gestures, the kid can memorize and understand the meaning of the word much better. It will also help the child to perfect their use of spoken words and phrases. For example, if it’s an image of a tree, let him point it out in the garden, name it, and write it.

The Sense of Look and Touch

By looking and touching, a child can be able to learn some vocabulary more easily than just using words. For instance, peruse through a book or a magazine together as you point out different images. Find things that can be described using their look and feel.

Writing New Words

Every child needs to build some strong vocabulary to succeed in languages at school. To help them achieve this milestone, you can start introducing the child to new words in writing every day. However, you will want to avoid introducing too many or too few words at a go as this can easily get them confused. Practice makes perfect!

Explore New Places

Traveling and exploring new places can help your child learn more and get exposed to new ideas. For instance, your child can learn some new vocabulary from a visit to the zoo or museum. Let the child describe the various animals, citing their names, colors, and appearance. When you go shopping for groceries with your child, let them name the different kinds of vegetables and fruits they see. You can even teach them how to spell and write these names down.

Conversing More with Your Child

The amount of words your child hears in the first 24 months of his life matters a lot. It shapes his language. Once your child is 2 years old and develops speech, this is the best time to foster their language growth. You can do this by engaging him or her verbally and talking to them about particular objects or events they can relate to. This helps the child’s brain to develop faster and become better at processing information. The repeated exposure to the same words is a great way to help the child master and memorize words.

As your kid grows, you explore other ways to expand their vocabulary. Let them read more interesting stories, teach them to use the dictionary, and introduce them to word banks. With the above tips, your child can easily become a word master as they grow.