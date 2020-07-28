New Katy ISD Junior High School Will Provide Relief to Rapid Enrollment  

KATY [July 27, 2020] – Even as the Katy ISD community faces challenges amid a global pandemic, its families and schools are looking ahead, preparing for the future and the unparalleled learning experiences provided to Katy ISD’s more than 84,000 students. During tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting, proposed attendance boundary modification (ABM) options were presented for the District’s newest school, Junior High #17, which is located in the northwest quadrant of the district at 25737 Clay Road.

“Junior High #17 will provide relief to existing campuses that currently house students in surrounding attendance boundaries,” said Chief of Operations Ted Vierling. “Construction has already begun on the new school and we expect its doors to open to students and families on August 2021,” added Vierling.

Between July 28 until October 13, Katy ISD families who could potentially be impacted by the proposed attendance boundaries for Junior High #17 will receive a survey via email from the District requesting their feedback. Preliminary outcomes of this survey will be reported to the Board of Trustees during the September Board Meeting, and then again in a follow-up presentation in October. It is anticipated that the final ABM for Junior High #17 will be finalized in October 2020.

For more information, visit the Junior High #17 ABM webpage