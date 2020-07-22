3 Protests That Colleges Should Prepare For While Reopening 

The year 2020 has been a rollercoaster so far. The Australian wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the outcry over the death of George Flloyd have overturned the world in many ways.

Apart from implementing health and safety measures, colleges also have to be ready to face a few protests along the way. Here are some things that could add fuel to the fire.

Divest Facebook

If things continue like this, some parts of the world might be reopening colleges only during the fall semester. That would soon be followed by the 2020 US elections as well. As political parties have been using social media for their campaign agendas, and more. While social networks like Twitter have made conscious measures to prevent such occurrences, Facebook has taken a lenient stand in supporting unfettered speech.

Standardized Testing

The concerns over safety have forced several providers to cancel standardized tests. As these play a significant role in the admission process, there has been a shuffle in the system. Harvard Law, among one of the hardest schools to get into, followed other prominent institutions in deciding that the SAT score was optional for the class of 2025. It is currently unpredictable how the next batch of college students will be selected and on what basis. This might lead to confusion and agitation over the representation and social-economic disparities.

Students Exposing Racism within Campus

Black Lives Matter has ignited more conversations regarding the existing social disparities. The trend will likely extend to colleges as well. There have already been several reports on students taking to social media to expose racist behavior among their classmates. College campuses might see a more drastic approach, that could lead to aggressiveness and violent protests.