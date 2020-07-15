Participate In Libraries’ Book Clubs From Home

Book lovers don’t need to let COVID-19 social distancing keep them from sharing their opinions and feelings about books with other readers.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer a different format for book-club meetings this summer – all book-club meetings will take place online through Zoom so that readers can interact with others in real time and participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Fort Bend County Libraries’ book clubs represent a wide variety of books and genres. Book clubs that were previously specific to particular branches can now be enjoyed by readers all across the library system.

Books can be requested by calling the libraries, or by placing them on hold in the online catalog. They can be picked up from the libraries through FBCL’s Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Digital versions of some books are also available for download from FBCL’s eLibrary.

Because the book club meetings will take place over the Internet via Zoom, participants should register for the meetings by going to the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on “Classes and Events,” and register for the book club meetings of their choice. A link to the Zoom sessions will be emailed to all who have registered.

The schedule of book club meetings in August is as follows:

Wednesday, August 5, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Literary Lunch League Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Coffee Trader, written by David Liss.

Tuesday, August 11, 2:00-3:00 pm – Mission Bend Book Club

The book to be discussed is Whiskey Sour, written by J.A. Konrath. (Please call the library to request this book from the book club collection.)

Wednesday, August 12, 7:00-8:00 pm – University Branch Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Leavers, written by Lisa Ko.

Thursday, August 13, 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Book Break

The book to be discussed is A Gentleman in Moscow, written by Amor Towles.

Thursday, August 13, 1:30 pm – Novel Expectations Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Cuban Affair, written by Nelson DeMille.

Thursday, August 13, 4:00-5:00 pm – Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Anime Club

The book to be discussed is Sea of Stars, Volume 1: Lost in the Wild Heavens, created by Jason Aaron. (This title is available on hoopla or in print. Please call the library to check on availability of print copies.)

Saturday, August 15, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club

The book to be discussed is Avengers vs. X-Men, created by Jason Aaron, Brian Michael Bendis, et.al.

Thursday, August 20, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Book Break Book Club

The book to be discussed is Peace Like a River, written by Leif Enger.

Tuesday, August 25, 3:00-4:00 pm – Booked on Crime Mystery Book Club

The book to be discussed in The Wife: A Novel of Psychological Suspense, written by Alafair Burke. (This title is available on hoopla or in print. Please call the library to check on availability of print copies.)

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom sessions will be emailed to all who register. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).