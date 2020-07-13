Hispanic Communities are Disproportionately Affected by COVID-19

In Harris County, Hispanics Account for the Highest Number of COVID-19 Related Deaths

In Harris County, the Hispanic/Latino community is leading in statistics no ethnic group wants to lead – highest number of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. At the beginning of the pandemic, the highest number of deaths in Harris County has had been among Non-Hispanic White individuals, but that number has shifted. The Hispanic/Latino community accounts for 38% of the COVID-related deaths, followed by Non-Hispanic White individuals at 32% of COVID-related deaths, then Black/African Americans at 21%.

“Although Hispanics are the largest ethnic group in Harris County, it is very worrisome that they are leading the COVID-19 numbers,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH HCPH Executive Director. “We know contributing factors include socio-economic inequities and differential exposure and vulnerabilities. Many in the Latino community work frontline line, essential jobs, potentially putting them at constant exposure with people or materials that may be infected with COVID-19. Our community must all work together to ensure that we are addressing the underlying needs in our Hispanic community.”

It’s critical Hispanics take steps to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. COVID-19 is extremely contagious, when you leave home, wear your face covering or mask, especially if you live with elderly family members. Stay six feet from people who don’t live with you. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for 20 seconds and sanitize objects you touch frequently, like your phone, or doorknobs. If you don’t catch the virus, you won’t get sick or die from it. In addition, get tested now to make sure you are not infected. Many people with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. They could spread the disease to older people and those with underlying health conditions who may get very sick or die.

Testing is free to everyone, regardless of your legal status, and you do not need an ID to sign up. You can take the online assessment and drive to one of Harris County Public Health’s 6 testing sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575 if you do not have access to internet. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 2:00 p.m. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.

Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources.