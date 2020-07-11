Michael Giannulis: Different financing solutions for fueling business growth

Running a business and growing it are two different things. However, in both these cases, one condition remains the same – finding or having a reliable financing option. You can use business finance to strengthen your plan. Here is an overview of how other businesses go about it and invest in various areas to facilitate expansion sustainably. Let’s explore them quickly.

Turnover can be a crucial indicator of growth. When it improves, it indicates a lot of things, such as your increasing hold over the market, rising number of contracts and purchase orders, and enhanced traction of your product or service. You can use finance to improve your turnover so that all these areas of a flourishing business also become better. If you are into the trading business, you must be using the working capital to cover operational costs involving salaries, bills, and others. If you take a working capital loan, you can utilize it to earn new contracts, restock inventory, and enlarge your business. Usually, you get three options in this direction.

Flexible invoice financing.

Purchase order financing.

Business growth loans.

Flexible invoice finance

Some businesses give their customers credit terms for payments. You may also be doing it as it is a vital relationship-building exercise in the supply chain. It also provides you room when it comes to releasing significant payments from your end. With invoice finance, you don’t have to wait for your customers to pay you. It calculates the value of your services provided to your client and transfers the cash into your bank. You don’t have to wait for 30 to 60 days for your client to clear your invoice. One of the benefits of this is the assurance of cash flow. You can use the amount to get rid of your operations costs and focus on purchasing decisions more.

Just make sure you read the terms and conditions correctly before signing up for this with any institution. Your aim has to be on saving the best deal.

Purchase order financing for restocking

You can buy products from one place and sell them somewhere else. For you, this financing option can be meaningful as you can use the borrowed amount for accelerating growth and working capital. The purchase orders tend to be the tangible assets for the lenders. You have to look for a lender who finances the kind of stock you deal with for your business. With their money, you can buy more stocks. Just remember, they may want to track where you buy and sell products.

Other businesses can use supply chain financing to improve their cash flow and working capital. However, for this, credit history has to be sound. If you are a supplier for blue-chip companies or large organizations, you can take advantage of their credit rating to secure a loan at the best price.

Business growth loans

Michael Giannulis says that you have to have ready capital or deposits to pounce on the new opportunities before anyone else steals them. It can be anything – getting a massive contract for scaling up your business or investing in technology to increase productivity. You need funds anyway. With growth term financing, you can take care of these things. It can be easy to avail of also. However, it would be best if you had clarity about the purpose of securing this loan so that you can use it rightly.

For assets and property

In your endeavor to take your business to the next level, you may want to add more equipment or commercial property, which again requires funding. There are options for this. You can look for asset financing solutions. A large number of businesses need machines and equipment. But lean cash flow can be the major hurdle. You can still overcome this problem with asset finance as it helps you buy stuff through leasing, sale & leaseback, and hire purchase. It can be a great solution, especially for catering companies where they have to use energy-efficient instruments.

Further, you may want to buy a commercial property as your business grows to accommodate the changing needs. For instance, due to team expansion, you may have to relocate to a new office. Or, you may have to look for a new warehouse where you can add more stocks. Some businesses take these steps to cut corners on operational costs. No matter what you want to achieve through this shift, you can take a loan on your old equipment and machines to increase your cash reserve for new purchases. You can get as much as 60 to 90% of your asset’s total value based on its present condition. The commercial property purchase financing options come with excellent terms. With them, you can refinance many business assets.

Similarly, you can remortgage your existing property to arrange for a downpayment for the new commercial property purchase.

For mergers, acquisitions, and change of leaderships

In these cases, most businesses refinance their current assets to free up cash. However, if you wish, there are more options to explore. For example, you can think of a secured commercial financing solution. You can obtain this loan on tangible properties under your ownership. It can be a property, equity in other portfolios, or rental property. With this type of loan, you can invest in restructuring, mergers, and acquisitions easily.

Another option in front of you is pension-led funding. Your pension is a precious asset, which you can utilize for your business needs. Although this option is a little complex, you can still learn about it and analyze its benefits for your purpose.

All these options provide you with an overall idea of most of the financing solutions available in the marketplace today for you to leverage. Many of these choices were difficult to imagine even a few years back. But their availability and straightforward terms are proof that there is a higher chance of your business to be successful in achieving growth.