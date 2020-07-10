Do I Need a Lawyer if I Was Rear-Ended?  

Rear-end car accidents often seem to be relatively straightforward concerning liability, but rarely is this true of such collisions. The assignment of liability in rear-end car accidents can change depending on a myriad of factors, many of which can be challenging to prove without legal help.

For instance, if the driver behind you was distracted by their mobile phone and didn’t notice your full stop, you need to prove their negligence to avoid being blamed for the crash. A lawyer can thoroughly investigate your case and more, all to provide all the necessary support in holding the appropriate party responsible.

Whose Fault is It?

Navigating liability in a rear-end collision is quite tricky. In at-fault states, the driver of the rear vehicle is automatically placed at fault for the incident. On the other hand, no-fault states may find that either one of the individuals is at fault, and may even impose rulings of split liability. You don’t want to be blamed in any way for an accident that was not your fault, so it is critical that you seek legal assistance.

Even if you believe you were innocent, you still have a chance of being determined to be the negligent driver in your case. The opposing driver’s insurance company will do all they can to find legal loopholes in your case, doing all they can to turn the evidence and reports against you.

For example, they may discover details about the events leading to the crash that seemingly place you at fault. They may succeed in holding you responsible for the crash if they can prove any of the following:

You did not keep up with the proper maintenance of your vehicle. Any faulty brakes or malfunctioning lights will be held against you, as they interfere with your ability to drive safely and communicate with others on the road.

If your car experienced any sort of mechanical issues at the time of the crash, the opposing driver’s legal team might attempt to place all fault on you.

If the driver ahead of you suddenly slammed on their brakes and you reacted by doing the same, the defendant is likely to blame you for the abrupt stop.

The other driver’s team will do all they can to question your credibility in your case, and thus, your innocence. For these reasons and more, you need a lawyer by your side to ensure your case proceeds smoothly.

Hire a Car Accident Lawyer to Build a Strong Case for You

Although it seems like the defendant may have several angles to work with, you will be fully protected with an experienced car accident lawyer guiding you. The lawyer will have the authority and means to issue warrants for investigations, enabling them to retrieve phone records, security camera footage, and anything necessary to demonstrate fault.

Don’t leave your case to chance. Hire a car accident lawyer so no one can twist your evidence or words against you as you work to hold the appropriate parties accountable for your crash.