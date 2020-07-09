Katy-Based Neutra Corp. Boasts Excellent First Half Of Year Results

Neutra Corp., whose production and manufacturing facilities are based in Park Row Katy, TX, can claim what few other companies can regarding the challenging first half of 2020: great success. The company, an R&D business seeking to offer natural solutions as a way to stave off disease and promote healthy living, has made significant advances towards its long-term aim of becoming vertically-integrated. It has also settled whatever convertible debt it had remaining. Neutra’s CEO, Sydney Jim, credits investors with having made this success possible, and said the next step was for the company to gain full control of cultivation, production and manufacturing.

Neutra Corp. Opens New Manufacturing Facility In Katy

One of the company’s most lucrative sub-markets is the CBD market, which is expected to fetch $20 billion in sales in the United States by 2024. Last year, Netura acquired hemp retail brand Vivis and hemp cultivator J3 Holdings, undertaking significant building and lab improvements soon after. Jim, once a professional tennis player, is passionate about alternative pain relief. CBD is known to successfully aid pain and inflammation caused by arthritis, as found in a Harvard University study.

How Is CDB Manufactured?

To make CBD, hemp is first extracted at low temperatures, then subjected to post-extraction filtration. Next up is the evaporation process in one of a small choice of equipment options, which includes industrial ovens. These are sizeable ovens, which range from batch ovens (for a large number of items) to conveyor ovens, which have multiple heat zones. In the case of CBD oil production in particular, vacuum ovens are important for the lengthy final step of evaporation (to remove even the slightest trace of solvent). Vacuum ovens are known to enable the effective evaporation of residuals. Clearly, CBD production is a complex process, and each company selects different ways of producing CBD oil, with a resulting variation in quality. For Jim, Neutra’s focus “is in our quality and potency of our products, because there is a vast difference (between Neutra’s products) and very cheap products.” Indeed, Neutra’s decision to purchase Vivis was based on the latter’s reputation for excellence; each product comes with a certificate of analysis.

Neutra Shines In Houston

Aside from working hard on manufacturing in Katy, Netura has achieved another major coup: the launch of a new production facility in Houston, which will be used to extract tens of thousands of pounds of hemp biomass every month. The facility will also be selling their products to companies wishing to sell their own brand and to farmers requiring rolling services. The Houston facility has been open for a short time, but it has already put its first batch of VIVIS products and CBD products on the market. These products are certified contaminant free, and they have the consistent quality and potency in all batches. This is a big incentive for customers who are disappointed by the inconsistency that can often be found in non-certified CBD products.

Neutra Corp. is going from strength to strength, with new openings showing that it has more than stood up to the challenge posed by the current world crisis. Neutra’s acquisition of VIVIS and its opening of a new production plant in Houston are enabling it to expand its services. Today, its CBD products are gaining recognition, owing to their certified quality and safeness. CBD items tap into the current penchant for effective yet 100% natural means to combat chronic pain.