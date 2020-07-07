Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Spc. Vanessa Guillen

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after Fort Hood confirmed the identification of remains found near Little River Academy, Texas, as Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who had been missing since April:

“Heidi and I join the Guillen family in mourning Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a native Houstonian who courageously chose to serve our country. Her killing was a heinous act of evil, and I will continue to work with the Pentagon and Fort Hood to ensure justice is served.”