Katy ISD Announces New Chief Operations Officer Ted Vierling Katy ISD Chief Operations Officer

KATY [July 6, 2020] – A by-product of Katy Independent School District’s commitment to educational excellence, Theodore “Ted” Vierling has been named as the District’s Chief Operations Officer by Superintendent Ken Gregorski. Mr. Vierling has served 22 years in the school district in several roles that included teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

“I’m proud to see how this small town school district has flourished throughout the years,” said Vierling. “Ensuring the functionality of the operational side of Katy ISD is a big task at hand, but a gratifying one. Knowing that everyday our operations team contributes to Creating the Future is a rewarding job,” he added.

Vierling’s service include four years of teaching U.S. History and two years as an assistant principal at Mayde Creek High, five years as principal of Beckendorff Junior High, seven years as principal of Seven Lakes High School and two years as Assistant Superintendent of Operations.

Vierling holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and a Master of Education Leadership from the University of Houston.