Galveston Beaches to Reopen July 6

GALVESTON, Texas (July 4, 2020) – After a City of Galveston mandate closed the island’s beaches during the 4th of July weekend amid coronavirus health concerns, beachgoers may return to the shore beginning July 6.

Safety and health for residents and visitors remain the top priority for state and local officials here who require masks be worn in businesses and in areas where maintaining social distancing is not possible. In addition, all are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and not gather in groups larger than 10 people.

One way to avoid congregating amid large crowds is to consider visiting Galveston midweek. Sunday through Thursday stays offer perks that include less traffic and spending less time in lines at your favorite attractions and restaurants.

“There is no wrong way to plan your trip to Galveston Island, but a midweek adventure to the island affords a quieter and more laid-back experience,” Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “Whether you are casting a line on a fishing excursion or tracking your favorite birds at the East End Lagoon, shopping on the Strand or gallery hopping on Postoffice Street, there is plenty to see and do and plenty of time to do it when you stay Sunday through Thursday in Galveston.”

Midweek also offers the most variety when it comes to lodging options. While hotels and vacation rentals tend to book far in advance for weekends, weekday stays mean visitors have more properties to choose from.

“Be sure to book directly with the hotel or vacation rental management company to guarantee the best rate,” Woody said. “You’ll save on extra fees and gain the peace of mind knowing your reservation was made directly.”

Weekday stays also mean there are shorter lines at popular attractions like Moody Gardens, the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier or Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark. It’s also a great time to get to know some of the undiscovered gems on the island.

“This beach town is teeming with history,” Woody said. “From museums like The Bryan Museum, Bishop’s Palace and the Tall Ship Elissa, to historic harbor tours, there is culture and history everywhere you step. And, you can save big when you take advantage of buying attractions admissions through the Galveston Island Pass www.galvestonislandpass.com. Reserve a spot at four participating attractions and you can save 40% off regular pricing.”

Save Our Shores

Everyone can do their part to keep Galveston’s beaches clean and pristine. Be sure to throw your trash away before you leave the beaches. If the trash cans near you are full, consider packing your trash out with you and disposing of it properly when you can. The City of Galveston prohibits leaving tents, chairs and other personal property overnight at beaches.