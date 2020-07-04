Harris County Outdoor Gatherings of 10 or More People Prohibited, Exception for Some Independence Day Activities

Y esterday Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a new Order stating that outdoor gatherings estimated to be in excess of 10 people in Harris County are prohibited. This order is in effect until at least 11:59 PM on Wednesday, August 26th.

Full text of the order will be made available here: https://www.readyharris.org/county-orders

Understanding the Order

Outdoor gatherings and activities where more than 10 people will be present are not allowed.

The local and state face covering orders still remain in effect and should be adhered to.

Gatherings for real estate sales at the Bayou City Event Center are PROHIBITED.

For Independence Day Weekend Fireworks displays that were permitted in Unincorporated Harris County AND are viewed from inside a motor vehicle are permitted. Fireworks displays/gathering with more than 100 people being viewed from OUTSIDE a motor vehicle are PROHIBITED.



Exceptions to the Order

Certain outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are still allowed, including: Religious services Local government operations Child-care services Youth camps Recreational sports programs for youths and adults Professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events Swimming pools Water parks Museums and libraries Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities Rodeos and equestrian events Amusement parks, each as described in and with all limitations imposed by Executive Order GA-28



Continue Good Health Habits

Wearing a face covering, maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.

Enforcement