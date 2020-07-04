Harris County Outdoor Gatherings of 10 or More People Prohibited,  Exception for Some Independence Day Activities

Yesterday Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a new Order stating that outdoor gatherings estimated to be in excess of 10 people in Harris County are prohibited. This order is in effect until at least 11:59 PM on Wednesday, August 26th.

Full text of the order will be made available here: https://www.readyharris.org/county-orders

Understanding the Order

  • Outdoor gatherings and activities where more than 10 people will be present are not allowed.
  • The local and state face covering orders still remain in effect and should be adhered to.
  • Gatherings for real estate sales at the Bayou City Event Center are PROHIBITED.
  • For Independence Day Weekend
    • Fireworks displays that were permitted in Unincorporated Harris County AND are viewed from inside a motor vehicle are permitted.
    • Fireworks displays/gathering with more than 100 people being viewed from OUTSIDE a motor vehicle are PROHIBITED.

Exceptions to the Order

  • Certain outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are still allowed, including:
    • Religious services
    • Local government operations
    • Child-care services
    • Youth camps
    • Recreational sports programs for youths and adults
    • Professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events
    • Swimming pools
    • Water parks
    • Museums and libraries
    • Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities
    • Rodeos and equestrian events
    • Amusement parks, each as described in and with all limitations imposed by Executive Order GA-28

Continue Good Health Habits

  • Wearing a face covering, maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.

Enforcement

  • To report violations of this order, click here or call 832-839-6941.

 