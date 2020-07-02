STEAM Concepts Provide a Fun Learning Experience at The Goddard School®

At The Goddard School, the F.L.EX.® learning program fills every day with F un L earning Ex periences. This approach in a safe, healthy nurturing and fun environment helps children become school-ready, career-ready and life-ready.

To help with the transition back to school, The Goddard School locations in Katy, TX, have been hard at work putting new procedures in place designed for the well-being of the families they serve. They include:

New routines for drop-off and pick-up that allow only one family in the foyer at a time;

Daily health screenings at drop-off to ensure those entering the School do not have a fever above 100.4 degrees or other flu-like symptoms; and

an even more rigorous cleaning routine where all high-touch surfaces and objects will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

Powered by STEAM, Fueled by Fun

In the classroom, teachers are enthusiastic about incorporating STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) into play-based activities to make these subjects accessible and fun especially as children transition back into a regular School routine.

Ashish Gupta, owner of The Goddard School of Katy, TX (Ranch Point) has found a fun way to introduce scientific concepts just in time for summer. He says the School’s class of 30- to 36-month-old children have started a monarch butterfly garden, where students follow these insects through their life cycle and migration paths.

Lessons often use STEAM concepts to make favorite books come to life in a whole new way. Recently, Gupta’s School used the Dr. Seuss classic, Green Eggs and Ham, to safely have fun with science and technology.

“In celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, we read the book, and then the students learned how to crack an egg,” said Gupta. “Then, we took turns whisking the eggs. We learned that anything that is invented to make our lives easier is known as technology, like the whisk we used in this lesson. Green food coloring was added to the eggs to go along with the book. We cooked the eggs on a griddle and discussed how the heat changed the eggs from a liquid to a solid. Once the eggs were cooked, we warmed up green ham and enjoyed this snack.”

One of the best parts about STEAM learning is that it makes it easy to combine concepts for exciting, interdisciplinary lessons. Students at Gupta’s School recently had the opportunity to create art with physics experiments.

“We used a variety of different sized spheres to apply paint to paper using gravity,” said Gupta. “We dipped a sphere in paint and observed as gravity caused it to roll down an inclined plane. We then experimented with different heights of the inclined plane and noticed that the steeper the inclined plane, the faster the sphere would roll. After everyone took a turn, we had a colorful abstract painting to hang on the wall.”

To learn more about how The Goddard School can help provide your child with a healthy, consistent and fun learning experience, visit GoddardSchool.com.

The Goddard School of Katy, TX (Ranch Point)

5220 Ranch Point Drive, Katy, TX 77494

281-392-1200

The Goddard School of Katy, TX (Cinco Northwest)

27528 Westridge Creek Lane, Katy, TX 77494

281-392-1133