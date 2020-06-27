COVID-19 Outbreak Reported in Nursing Facility in Cy-Fair

Multiple COVID-19 related deaths and cases are under investigation

Houston – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC) are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Park Manor of CyFair, a nursing and rehabilitation facility. HCPH’s initial investigation of this facility began on May 28 after an individual tested positive for COVID-19. At the beginning of June, after further testing, nine individuals tested positive. As the regulatory agency for healthcare facilities, HHSC has also began working with the facility.

To date, there have been 10 deaths (six confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four pending medical record review). Based on our current records, 68 residents and staff members are actively being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19. HCPH issued public health control orders to the facility to ensure compliance with infection control & prevention, to track viral transmission of virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths. HCPH is continuing to work with HHSC and other state entities in this investigation.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death. To keep loved ones in nursing homes and or long-term facilities safe and to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, it is important that community members continue to take active prevention measures including limiting visits to these types of facilities. We can all contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face-coverings, practicing social distancing (6ft/2m or greater) and following everyday COVID-19 prevention measures.

To date, there are 28,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 361 deaths. Please practice social distancing and follow everyday precautionary measures.

For updates on COVID-19, including case counts, health tips, fact sheets, and other community resources, visit www.ReadyHarris.org and the www.hcphtx.org.