Sen. Cruz Applauds 200th Confirmed Judicial Nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today applauded the confirmation of Cory T. Wilson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The confirmation of Wilson marks the 200th federal judicial nominee confirmed by the Senate since the election of President Donald J. Trump.

“As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’ve been proud to confirm to the bench 200 principled constitutionalists – a truly historic number – who will remain impartial and faithful to the law across the United States,” Sen. Cruz said. “These judges will faithfully interpret and apply the law as part of an independent judiciary, and their addition to the federal courts will benefit all Americans who value the Constitution and individual liberties for decades to come.”

On the Fifth Circuit, Wilson will join Judges Don Willett, James Ho, and Andrew Oldham – three Texans who Sen. Cruz fought to get on the bench, and has said are “well on their way to becoming national judicial superstars.” As the Senate has worked to reshape the federal judiciary, Sen. Cruz has led the fight to keep unqualified nominees off the bench, and instead confirm strong, principled constitutionalists who will be faithful to the rule of law.

To aid in recommending quality judicial nominees to the Trump administration, Sens. Cruz and Cornyn established the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC), a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas who help identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial vacancies. The panel reviewed applications, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations to the senators, who interviewed candidates before making their recommendations to the President. Out of the 200 judicial nominees confirmed since 2017, the Senate has confirmed 21 judges for the state of Texas.

