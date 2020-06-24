Citizens’ Environmental Coalition, Galveston Bay Foundation, Artist Boat and Pasadena ISD Partner with NOAA and NAAEE to Offer Watershed STEM Education Grants

Houston, TX – June 24, 2020 – Recently-awarded grants have enabled Houston-Galveston area partners Citizen’s Environmental Coalition, Galveston Bay Foundation, Artist Boat, and Pasadena ISD to work together to increase vital hands-on STEM education experiences in the community.

The grants are part of $2.35 million North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE), in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and supported by the U.S. Department of Education, awarded to 29 environmental education organizations that will partner with NOAA to provide enriching after school watershed-related STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) projects. These grants will support programming for a total of 91 local 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) sites and their students, many of whom live in high-poverty and underserved areas.

Students will learn about STEM while also building leadership and advocacy skills by participating in exciting hands-on learning activities and connecting to nature. Due to current public health guidelines, implementation at some sites may not be immediately possible. In the meantime, Watershed STEM grantees are offering virtual professional development opportunities and planning with partners to ensure that their projects are tailored to evolving partner and community needs. As some school districts consider reopening, Watershed STEM grantees and partners are working with their communities to determine whether moving classrooms outdoors may present opportunities for safer educational experiences in the future.

“The hands-on learning opportunities this collaboration is going to bring will enable students to engage in the outdoors in a meaningful way and bring vital STEM education to after-school programs in our region,” said Cindy Wilems, Director of Education at Galveston Bay Foundation.

Teachers in Pasadena ISD will also gain from the partnership, strengthening both environmental literacy and teaching skills. NOAA and partners will deliver authentic STEM experiences that use components of the NOAA Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) model along with other NOAA assets and expertise.

“We are thrilled to bring fun, experiential learning opportunities to students and teachers in Pasadena,” said Alicia Mein-Johnson, Environmental Education Specialist at CEC. “We look forward to kayaking, seining in the bay, painting and (ultimately) building environmental literacy in our community.”

These grants are part of eeBLUE, NAAEE’s effort to build collaborative partnerships that support the mutual STEM education goals of NOAA and the U.S. Department of Education.

“We greatly appreciate the hard work of NAAEE and all the grantees to create these amazing STEM opportunities for students across the country,” said Louisa Koch, Director of Education at NOAA.

“It is so exciting to launch this unique opportunity and work together with NOAA and the Department of Education to support educators and 21st CCLC sites. Combining our strengths is a force multiplier in both creating equitable STEM opportunities for students across the country, and strengthening EE programs. Together, we can help build a more equitable and sustainable future,” says T’Noya Thompson, Environmental Education Specialist at NAAEE and Program Manager for the grant. “These programs will enrich communities around the country, and ultimately cultivate a sense of stewardship within everyone involved.”

###

About NAAEE

For almost five decades, the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) has served as the professional association, champion, and backbone organization for the field of environmental education (EE), working with EE professionals across United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as globally, to advance environmental literacy and civic engagement. NAAEE is the only national membership organization dedicated to strengthening EE and increasing the visibility and effectiveness of the field. With more than 20,000 members and supporters, including affiliations with 56 state and provincial EE organizations and members in more than 30 countries, NAAEE’s work aims to provide the field with professional development, access to learning networks and collaborative partnerships, tools and resources to promote effective practice, and leadership and capacity building. NAAEE is also involved in a number of field-building activities and signature programs, including the Natural Start Alliance to advance environmental education in early childhood and the Global Environmental Education Partnership—a global network dedicated to building capacity at the country level (see thegeep.org). For more information on NAAEE, visit https://naaee.org.

About NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is an agency that enriches life through science. From daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings, and climate monitoring to fisheries management, coastal restoration and supporting marine commerce, NOAA’s products and services support economic vitality and affect more than one-third of America’s gross domestic product. NOAA’s dedicated scientists use cutting-edge research and high-tech instrumentation to provide citizens, planners, emergency managers, and other decision-makers with reliable information they need when they need it.

About eeBLUE

NAAEE is building partnerships that support the mutual Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) education goals of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Department of Education through an exciting collaboration called eeBLUE. eeBLUE is a $5 million, five-year partnership agreement between NOAA and NAAEE to help create a more environmentally literate society that has the knowledge, skills, and motivation to conserve our natural resources and build more resilient communities across the country. It will also strengthen professional networks, support high-quality STEM education, and provide education and outreach for educators and other audiences.

To learn more and follow our partners’ eeBLUE journey, please visit our Watershed STEM Education Grants webpage and follow NAAEE on Facebook and Twitter @TheNAAEE.

About the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Program

This program supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. The program helps students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.

The 21st CCLC program is the largest out-of-school program in the nation, serving over 1.5 million students in all 50 states. The 21st CCLC sites provide academic enrichment opportunities during out-of-school time for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools.

About Citizens’ Environmental Coalition

The mission at CEC is to foster dialogue, education, and collaboration on environmental issues in the Houston / Gulf Coast region. The vision of CEC is to connect concerned citizens and community leaders with well over 200 diverse environmental organizations. CEC shares, supports, and enhances their efforts and environmental advocacy through programs, which include events that enhance understanding, and publications that give a balanced perspective on environmental issues.

About Galveston Bay Foundation

Galveston Bay Foundation is a conservation nonprofit that has served as guardian of Galveston Bay since 1987. Their mission is to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay as a healthy and productive place for generations to come, working to facilitate a true cross-section of Bay interests through creative, inclusive and forward-thinking solutions to the challenges confronting Galveston Bay.

Through actions and partnerships and a commitment to sound science and research, they have five main program areas: education, advocacy, restoration, conservation and protection. Each program area is broad and deep, offering a range of solutions and opportunities to preserve the Bay for generations to come.

They envision a future Galveston Bay that is brimming with vitality, connected to people, and contributing to the community in every possible way.

About Artist Boat

Artist Boat was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) with the purpose of protecting our Gulf Coast through land conservation and fun, educational, inspiring adventures that spark creativity, awareness and action. We want everyone who experiences our Gulf Coast to value and protect its natural beauty. Since our inception over 100,000 participants have helped bring 40,000 students to estuaries by kayak, foot, or vessel; created over 50+ public art works for campuses and communities; conserved over 600+ acres on west Galveston Island forming the Coastal Heritage Preserve and creating a place for the future Gulf Coast Environmental Education Center; restored over 50 acres of dunes and prairies to assure recovery of these ecosystems following Hurricane Ike; formed the Bucket Brigade comprised of a Marine Debris Task Force, interpretive tours, beautified buckets for trash, recycle centers, and more on Galveston beaches; and provided a 1,000+ teachers with professional development and place-based curriculum for the classroom.