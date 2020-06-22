City Will Enforce Face Covering Violation Order, But Not Fine Violators

By George Slaughter

The City of Katy will not fine those violating a Harris County-wide order, made effective Monday, that requires the wearing of face coverings in Katy city facilities.

Despite not issuing fines for violations, the city said in a news release that all city facilities will require face coverings for all city employees and visitors to city buildings. This requirement is keeping with the order, issued Friday by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, that requires citizens to wear face coverings inside businesses or while near others. The order also requires the public to continue social distancing practices and asks that people not enter a facility if they are feeling sick.

“These guidelines are to protect the health and safety of the public, to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency, and to facility a response to the public health threat,” the news release said.

The news release was issued to coincide with the regular city council meeting, at which the council approved a street closure request for the city’s July 4 Freedom Celebration. Star Lane between Katy-Fort Bend Road and Katy Mills Circle will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 for the fireworks display.

