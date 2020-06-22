City Will Enforce Face Covering Violation Order, But Not Fine Violators

By George Slaughter
The City of Katy will not fine those violating a Harris County-wide order, made effective Monday, that requires the wearing of face coverings in Katy city facilities.
Despite not issuing fines for violations, the city said in a news release that all city facilities will require face coverings for all city employees and visitors to city buildings. This requirement is keeping with the order, issued Friday by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, that requires citizens to wear face coverings inside businesses or while near others. The order also requires the public to continue social distancing practices and asks that people not enter a facility if they are feeling sick.
“These guidelines are to protect the health and safety of the public, to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency, and to facility a response to the public health threat,” the news release said.
The news release was issued to coincide with the regular city council meeting, at which the council approved a street closure request for the city’s July 4 Freedom Celebration. Star Lane between Katy-Fort Bend Road and Katy Mills Circle will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 for the fireworks display.
In other action Monday, the council:
- Appointed Charles Anthony Wier, III, to the city’s planning and zoning commission. Ward B Council Member Durran Dowdle said he spoke with Wier earlier Monday and described Wier as being a good choice for the commission. Wier succeeds Kenneth A. Berger.
- Reviewed the city’s Fiscal Year 2020 Monthly Financial Report through May 31.
- Approved minutes for the April 27 and May 11 meetings.
- Voted to cancel the July 13 regular council meeting and set a special meeting for 6 p.m. July 6.
- Approved a 15.58-acre final plat for Cane Island in Waller County.
- Adopted the Harris County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Action Plan Update.
- Authorized Mayor Bill Hastings to sign the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Terms and Conditions related to federal payments under the for payments as part of a grant application in Waller County.
- Authorized Hastings to sign an equipment lease-purchase agreement with Motorola Solutions, Inc., for police radios.
- Authorized Hastings to sign an interlocal agreement for financing, construction, operation and maintenance of Katy Boardwalk facilities between the city, Katy Management District No. 1, and the Katy Development Authority.
- Authorized Hastings to sign an interlocal agreement between the city the Katy Development Authority for using METRO funds to fund the FM 1463 project.
- Authorized Hastings to sign an advance funding agreement with the state for voluntary utility relocation contributions on state highway improvement projects.