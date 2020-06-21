How To Determine The Right Bike Size For Your Child 

Choosing the right bike size for your child can be a bit difficult. This is due to the fact that children never stay in the same size for years and your parents can testify to that. But, seriously, you have to choose the right bike size for your child to make sure that he would feel comfortable maneuvering it around. And, if your child is still beginning to learn how to ride on it, then it would even be more crucial that its size perfectly suits him. So, don’t just choose the color. Purchase what suits his size and preferences. If you are not certain how to find the perfect bike size, the following tips will prove to be helpful.

Determine the wheel size.

Knowing the diameter of the wheels will help you determine the right size of the bike for your child. Generally, the smallest pedal bikes have 12-inch wheels. For bigger kids, they could opt for 24-inch wheels. But, if you think your child can comfortably ride on a 26-inch wheel, then chances are high that you may buy a bike for adults. However, it is still possible for you to find size 26” bikes with a smaller built, designed specifically for children. Balance bikes usually start with 10” wheels but you can also find size 12 or 14 inches wheels.

Measure your child.

Your child’s height and inseam have to be measured. The professionals behind MyProScooter highly suggest that this step must not be skipped. Otherwise, you will find yourself having a hard time guessing. When measuring your child’s height and inseam, use inches or convert your measurement to inches.

Learn about the standover height.

Knowing the fact that your child needs a 14” bike is not enough assurance that any 14” bike will perfectly fit his size. This is because different bikes will also vary in terms of stand-over heights. Unfortunately, not all bike brands will show the standover height for each of their bikes. This is why in addition to measuring the standover height of the bike, you also need to see to it that it matches your child’s inseam height.

The standover height refers to the top tube height of the bike frame. So, this is where your child will be positioned if he needs to stand with one leg on whichever side of the bike. To ensure that your child will not have difficulty standing on one leg while on his bike, his inseam height should be the same with the standover height of the bike as much as possible. Of course, do not forget to give a few inches of allowance between your child’s inseam and the standover height of the bike so your child can still move freely and comfortably while he maneuvers the bike to whatever direction he prefers.

Consider the seat post height.

Another important factor for considering the size of the bike for your child is the minimum seat post height. The minimum and maximum seat post heights will also vary from one bike to another. Keep in mind that how well your child’s inseam height fits the minimum seat post height would mostly depend on the type of bike that you plan to purchase. Bikes come in different types such as first pedal bikes or balance bikes. There are also bikes for kids considered to be confident pedalers.

Learning to ride a bike would take much patience and confidence not just on your child’s art but also from you as the trainer. Do your best to make the entire process fun and unforgettable so your child would cherish each memory he has with you about learning how to ride a bike.