Tips to Prevent Child Hot Car Deaths

Author: Shelleyanne Giddings, M.D, Pediatrics, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

Every summer, cities all over the United States report deaths of children left in hot cars. People may ask, “How can a parent forget their child is in the car?”

Being busy, becoming distracted, or changing your usual routine may increase your risk of leaving a child in the car.

Heatstroke Can Strike Quickly

Heatstroke happens when the body loses the ability to cool itself. The temperature inside a car without any ventilation, even on a milder summer day, can jump 20 degrees in 10 minutes. Since children’s bodies heat up more quickly than adults’, it doesn’t take long for their temperatures to reach dangerous levels.

Prevent it from Happening

Parents and caregivers can help prevent hot car deaths by setting up a system of reminders:

Set an alarm on your phone.

Have the childcare facility call you if your child is late.

Leave your purse, shoes, or briefcase in the backseat with your child so that you won’t leave the vehicle without seeing them.

Leave a stuffed animal or your child’s blanket in the front seat as a visual reminder.

Don’t forget that hot-car close calls and deaths can happen even on days when the temperature is as low as 57 degrees outside – so never leave a child unattended in a parked vehicle, even for just a moment.