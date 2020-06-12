Sen. Cruz Tours Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today joined Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) for a tour of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 facility. There, Sen. Cruz met with outgoing Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and incoming CEO James Taiclet about Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft production and its efforts to adapt operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the F-35’s role in protecting U.S. national security interests and Lockheed Martin’s impact on Texas, Sen. Cruz said:

“As the most advanced combat aircraft in the world, the F-35 is the backbone of the United States and our allies’ airpower, and I’m proud the F-35 Lightening II program that manufactures these incredible fighter jets is based right here in Texas. Not only does the program provide cutting edge technology and superior aircraft, but it provides good paying jobs to Texans and plays in integral role in helping Texas lead the way to defend America.”

Sen. Cruz added:

“I am grateful for the men and women of Lockheed Martin, who have been working throughout the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure operations and production of the F-35 aircraft remained active in efforts to support Texas’ local economy and our nation’s military.”

Background: Sen. Cruz led efforts to ensure the F-35 Lightening II program based in Fort Worth was fully funded in the final FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law in December 2019. Read more about Sen. Cruz’s efforts here.

Still photos of Sen. Cruz’s tour may be viewed here.