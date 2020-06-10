There is virtually no other alcoholic drink that has more health benefits than red wine. Overwhelming evidence suggests that a moderate intake of red wine with an alcohol content of about 12%-15% daily can have tremendous health benefits.

Red wine contains several substances that are crucial for averting diseases and promoting good health. Polyphenol antioxidants found in red wine are naturally occurring chemicals known for combating oxidative stress, bringing about several important health benefits. Other important compounds include resveratrol and flavonoids, both of which have proven health benefits in the human body. Unlike white wine, red wine contains resveratrol, which is formed by the skin of the grapes that are left to ferment along with the juice.

With this background, here are some health benefits of drinking red wine.

Good For The Heart

When battling heart diseases, you must take every precaution – especially where wines are involved. Red wine contains tannins, which carry procyanidins – phenols that are known to neutralize free radicals and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

WebMD, an online publication that offers services to physicians, reported that research by a team of scientists in the Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa conducted a test to determine the effect of red wine on blood vessels. Their experiment comprised 21 days of wine consumption. At the end of the study, the researchers were astonished to find out that the health of blood vessels of the subjects was enhanced, as was the blood flow. Healthy blood vessels mean a healthy heart and a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Although the American Heart Association does not encourage non-drinkers to drink, those who already drink alcohol can take red wine moderately for better heart health.

Contains Antioxidants

Free radicals are harmful to health as they can cause numerous diseases including cancer. Quality red wines, like those found in usualwines.com, contain powerful antioxidants that can help fight free radicals. Without antioxidants, a condition that triggers several human diseases (oxidative stress) ensues.

Promotes Healthy Sleep

Did you know that wine can help you sleep better? Taking little amounts of wine before bed can help relax and calm your mind and body. This is a result of melatonin, a compound found in red wine. Melatonin stimulates the sleep cycle and the internal body clock, thereby promoting peaceful sleep. Melatonin occurs naturally in the body and is responsible for stimulating sleep patterns.

Protects You From Stroke

When it comes to blood thinning, red wine has demonstrated remarkable performance. A blood thinner is essential in preventing strokes.

Researchers at Harvard recommended alcohol drinkers to consider red wine as a go-to option because it contains resveratrol. Resveratrol has protective effects for the heart and brain. It’s important to note that these health benefits can only be realized by taking red wine in moderate amounts. Still, there’s a thin line between what constitutes too much intake and moderate intake. Surprisingly, drinking too much wine may increase your risk of a stroke. Therefore, you should drink red wine within the recommended limits to enjoy its promised health benefits.

Keeps Your Mind Sharp

Red wine can be beneficial for your brain and memory health. Drinking one glass of red wine daily prevents the brain’s neurons from dying, thus improving the brain function. This way, red wine protects the brain against dementia and, in turn, slows neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Resveratrol found in red wine is also known to boost mental power by enhancing the flow of blood to the brain. Whenever you do some brain exercise, take a glass of wine for a better outcome. Remember, excessive consumption leads to reduced memory skills and poor reasoning.

May Increase Lifespan

This is possibly one of the most popular benefits of red wine. Resveratrol has long been touted to promote longevity through its ability to combat cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Several studies have shown that red wine can also activate the body’s anti-aging gene, which slows down the aging process.

The Heart Failure Reviews, an international journal of medical sciences, found that resveratrol can activate specific genes that are linked to longevity. Resveratrol may also reduce the damage caused by the natural aging process, particularly those that concern the heart. Studies are still going on to determine precisely how chemicals in red wine impact the human lifespan.

Lowers Cancer Risk

Regular consumption of red wine in moderation reduces the risk of breast cancer. Red wine has powerful antioxidants that are said to combat damage at the cellular level. Antioxidants typically work by minimizing the damage caused to the body by free radicals. A report by Dietlicious also shows that red wine can help alleviate the risks of other types of cancers such as prostate and colon cancer.

Good For The Skin

The anti-aging property of red wine means it’s also beneficial for the skin when taken in moderation. Red wine is packed with potent antioxidants such as tannin, resveratrol, and flavonoids that protect the skin from aging by restoring elastic fibers and collagen.

The drink also contains natural Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), which have anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. AHAs free the skin’s pores and clear acne while preventing future breakouts.

Lifts Your Spirit

Research shows that a moderate intake of red wine can lift your spirits. People who take moderate amounts of red wine in an unpleasant environment get mood improvement like that of non-drinkers who are exposed to a pleasant environment. So, the next time you’re grumpy, try a glass of red wine to elevate your mood at no expense to your health.

Final Thoughts

Whenever people talk about healthy living and longevity, olive oil and vegetables are at the heart of such conversations. However, as discussed above, red wine also has amazing health benefits. Resveratrol is a magical component inside a glass of red wine that comes with remarkable health benefits.

Overall, red wine is quite beneficial when taken in moderate quantities. Excessive consumption will be detrimental to your health. It’s important to note that red wine is acidic and contains sugar. As a result, it’s prudent to avoid binge drinking. Drink red wine within limits and say cheers to your good health!