How to Keep Your Brain Healthy

If you’ve ever gone up the stairs only to forget why you’re there, or spent ages looking for something only to find it in your hand – then be happy in the knowledge that you’re not alone! Occasional forgetfulness is very common, but it can make you feel like you’re getting older. Luckily, the brain is like a muscle – the more you work at it, the better it gets. So, try incorporating a few of these brain-boosting methods into your daily routine to see if you can slow the ageing process and keep your brain in great shape.

Eat a healthy diet

It goes without saying that eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables is a great way to keep your body in good working order, but it’s also a great way to boost memory and improve concentration. This is because the brain is an energy-intensive organ, using around 20% of the body’s daily calorie intake, so keeping it fuelled is super important if you want to maintain concentration. The brain also requires certain nutrients and minerals for optimum performance, such as omega-3 for repairing brain cells and antioxidants for reducing inflammation. Fill up on brain-boosting foods such as oily fish, broccoli, berries, nuts, seeds, wholegrains, and dark chocolate to keep your brain in tip top shape.

Get plenty of exercise

Exercising the body might seem like an odd thing to do when you want to look after your brain, but it is an essential part of maintaining brain health. According to research, just 20 minutes of exercise a day facilitates information processing and memory functions. The increase in heart rate pumps oxygen to the brain and also encourages a release of hormones which provide a nourishing environment for the growth of new brain cells. Exercise also stimulates the plasticity of the brain by boosting connections between cells which is essential for brain health. So, if you’ve been thinking about taking a hike or getting into swimming, it’s worth remembering that the benefits will extend to your brain as well as your body.

Challenge your brain

Studies show that keeping your brain stimulated helps to create new neurological pathways, which improve the “plasticity” of the brain and prevent it from deteriorating. Try your hand at something new, such as painting or drawing. Read lots of books, take courses, or play strategy-based games such as online poker, sudoku, or chess to build up your brain cells and keep your mind challenged. You’re never too old to learn new things, so if there’s something you’ve always wanted to be able to do – now’s the time to start learning!

Meditate

Studies show that a regular meditation practice can have a huge impact on our brains. It is shown to boost cognitive function, build focus and concentration and actually encourage the growth of new brain cells. It also has another amazing side effect – it reduces the size of the amygdala, the area of the brain responsible for feelings of stress, anxiety or fear. The smaller the amygdala, the less likely we are to respond to situations with those emotions. Even just an 8-week crash course in meditation leads to a demonstrable reduction in the size of the amygdala.

By incorporating a meditation practice, healthy diet, exercise routine, and a few brain challenges, you can keep your brain younger for longer!