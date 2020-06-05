How to Find the Right Real Estate Agent in your Area

Finding the right real estate agent in your area can prove to be a challenging feat. In doing so, you need to consider certain factors such as the type of home you are looking for or if you are selling your property and the time frame that you have in doing so. An experienced real estate agent will be able to address your concerns promptly regardless of whether you intend to buy property, or you are putting your property up for sale. Below are some of the ways on how you will be able to find the perfect real estate agent that you can work with.

Leverage on the Digital World

Almost all the information you need is already made available and accessible over the internet. Thus, turn to online channels to find the best real estate agents and buyers agents who are most likely using a website or social media platforms to advertise their services. There is a great chance for you to find not only a portfolio of their work but the reviews and feedback of their previous clients as well. You can check with the real estate regulator in your state regarding the authenticity of the agent’s license, based on the information you accessed on the internet.

Look in Prints

Real estate agents not only advertise their services online. More often than not, they run parallel advertisements through prints because they know that not all people are technologically adept in navigating the internet. You may find real estate agents by checking out the classified ads in your local newspaper, or even in the bulletin boards of your community. Their contact information is often included in these prints, such that you can get in touch with them directly to set up a meeting or a consultation.

Go Around Neighborhoods

If you are buying a property, one of the best ways to get the right agent is by visiting the neighborhood or the community where you want to purchase a home. Doing so, you may see ‘For Sale’ signs with the contact number of an agent. On the other hand, if you intend to put up your house for sale, then go around your neighborhood and be observant if there is anyone in your community doing the same. If so, then you can ask for the details of your neighbor’s real estate agent.

Participate in Open Houses

Open houses are where you can find and interact with real estate agents directly, even if you are not buying the property. Collect business cards and be observant of the agents you meet such as how they interact with people and how they manage to answer inquiries. You would want to work with a person who has charisma and a great rapport with different people, regardless of whether you are putting up your house for sale or looking to buy a property.

Ask for Recommendations

After exhausting all means to find the perfect agent by yourself, turn to your family and friends and inquire whether they can recommend anyone who they have previously worked with. As much as possible, consider asking people who have had the same experience as your case. For instance, if you are a first-time home buyer, then it is better to seek the advice of previous first-time home buyers too. On the other hand, listen to the experience of people around you who have sold their property with the help of an agent.

What to do next?

Once you have a list of potential real estate agents that you can work with, the next step for you is to get in touch with them and interview at least three agents on your list. Through this, you will be able to assess whether you will be comfortable working with them and evaluate whether they have the experience in handling the same situations such as your case. You may even request for references from them, and make sure that you check them out through the references they have provided.

There are many ways on how you can find the right real estate agent in your area. Leverage on the internet and explore online sources to have a good insight into the number of agents in your area, as well as their experience in the field. There is also the option for you to look into traditional printed advertisements because some agents still market their services through these channels. You may also find the right real estate agent by going around neighborhoods or participating in open houses. Finally, you can always ask for recommendations from your family and friends.