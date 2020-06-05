Harmony Science Academy – Houston to Hold First Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremony

(Houston) – Harmony Science Academy – Houston will celebrate the Class of 2020 in its first-ever Drive-Thru Graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 6 at 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Harmony Public Schools Central Office.

There’s no doubt that this year’s graduation will be memorable. It’s a milestone, an important moment that the 140 graduates will want to look back on with joy. It’s a special time that symbolizing the closing of a chapter for both sides. However, it’s during these times that we recognize how important it is for us to work together to safely celebrate the accomplishments and the beginning of a new chapter for our Harmony students.

Graduation day will look different than what anyone might have imagined, but different is not denying. Together let’s celebrate the memories that have been made, honor the achievements, reflected on how far our graduates have come, and recognize the moment.

Who: Harmony Science Academy – Houston Class of 2020

When: Saturday, June 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Harmony Public Schools – 9321 W Sam Houston Pkwy S. Houston, TX 77099