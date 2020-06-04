10 Things To Purchase To Help You On Your Smoke-Free Journey 

Summer is here and with everyone looking forward to spending more time outdoors, physical activity may be on your mind. If you are a smoker, there is no time like the present to quit, so you can get out and enjoy the sunshine without a smoker’s cough slowing you down. Whether this is your first or your tenth attempt to quit, you can always use more tools to help you along the way.

1. Calendar

You may already have a calendar, and you can use that one if you want. But it is nice to have a way to track your progress and make note of milestones. Mark your quit day, and then highlight the points in your progress that are meaningful to you, as well as the timeline of what happens physically. You can even use stickers or special pens if that is something that makes you smile.

2. Nicotine Replacement Therapy

Quitting cold turkey is generally the least successful way to quit and does not last more than six months. Needing help does not mean you are weak. There are tons of options out there for nicotine replacements these days, and you can use nicotine gum, patches, and even prescription medications, to help you with your withdrawal symptoms.

3. Tobacco Alternatives

Nicotine replacements are sometimes more expensive than cigarettes themselves, which makes it challenging to justify the expense when you are quitting because you can’t afford to smoke. Tobacco alternatives are becoming a popular way to help you cut down on your nicotine gradually while eliminating the inhalation of smoke into your lungs.

With vaping and e-cigarettes, you may get nicotine, but you are still inhaling chemicals. You could also try tobacco free chew to help you get over the hump. It delivers the nicotine you crave; but you don’t inhale it, and it contains no tobacco leaves or stems.

4. Healthy Snacks

Many people are hesitant to quit smoking because they are worried about gaining weight. This is a legitimate concern, especially with obesity being a huge health hazard as well. But you can cut down on the weight gain by making sure you are drinking plenty of water, and you have lots of healthy snacks on hand. Go for fruits and vegetables that have lots of fiber, lean proteins and whole grains to help keep you full.

5. Gym Membership

A gym membership serves a few purposes when you quit smoking. 1. It helps cut back on weight gain. 2. It boosts dopamine levels in the brain, helping you recover faster from the loss of nicotine. 3. It gives you the motivation to stay abstinent from cigarettes. When you feel great from getting your heart pumping, you won’t want anything to slow you down. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be ready for your first 5k by the end of summer!

6. Massages

Massages boost dopamine levels in your brain as well, and they also help you relax. You deserve to treat yourself to an afternoon of pampering. You can go to a place that specializes in massage or try a spa that also offers other services. Maybe get your nails done too? No more yellowing and a fresh new look is a great way to celebrate.

7. Green Tea

Green tea is popular in health stores and wellness products everywhere. It’s because the restorative herb used to make green tea has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and healing properties. Green tea is a known weight regulator too, so it is a must-have in your tool kit to help you get through quitting without gaining.

8. Black Pepper Essential Oil

Black pepper essential oil has been studied as an aid in smoking cessation, and it shows promising results. When inhaled, it produces the same chest sensation as smoking, which helps people who crave the physical experience. Just having a bottle on hand and taking a good whiff when you are getting a craving should be enough to help curb your urge.

9. Yarn, Jigsaw Puzzles, Woodworking Supplies

The key here is having something to do with your hands. Some people report that is what they miss most about smoking, but you can easily find something else to occupy your time and your hands. Though time spent smoking is broken down over the day and may not seem like much, ending a pack a day habit gives you an extra two hours in your day.

You could pick up knitting, jigsaw puzzles, or woodworking in its place; or you could invest in some fidget spinners if you would prefer something that requires less thought.

10. A Piggy Bank

Maybe you want to take the money you save from not smoking and put it toward something bigger for yourself, like a vacation or some other reward. One way to help reinforce your efforts is to physically put that money into a piggy bank, so you have tangible evidence of your hard work. Go ahead and pat yourself on the back as you add your dollars to the bank, mark off another day on the calendar, and dream of your vacation. You deserve it!