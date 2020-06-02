Slots Legislation in Different Countries

Introduction

The gambling industry has changed significantly in the last decade. Right now, you can gamble online in addition to in land-based casinos. This allows for more flexibility but more importantly, it allows players to gamble even if they live in a country that does not have any land-based casinos.

For example, if you live in Norway or in Japan where there are no casinos, you can go on the Web and search for Australian dollars online casinos to gamble at. Alternatively, you can play your favourite slots at the most popular Canadian dollars online casinos, or unravel in an amazing experience on a US or UK casino site.

Speaking of different rules and regulations, here is what the slots legislation is in different countries.

United States

The US federal government leaves it to the states to decide on the majority of gambling laws. They regulate the general rules with the 1961 Wire Act, the 2006 UIGEA law, and the 1992 PASPA law. Generally speaking, you can gamble in almost every state in the United States. In most states, you can even purchase a slot machine.

However, before you do, you should learn about the gaming machine ownership laws of the specific state you live in. A total number of 41 states in the US allow citizens to own used slot machines for personal use, but 9 have a ban on selling and buying gaming machines.

Canada

Gambling in almost every form is permitted across Canada. It is regulated by the 10 provinces and 3 territories in the country. All slots, lotteries, casinos, and gaming organizations must follow the laws laid out by their territory or governing province. Slot machines are legalized in all ten provinces, as well as ticket lotteries, racetracks, small bingo halls, commercial casino operations, but it’s best to check the restrictions before you opt for any type of real money betting.

Australia

There has been a recent policy change in terms of gaming 8regulations in Australia. In 2012, the National Gambling Reform Acts set new regulatory framework in regard to electronic gaming machines and EGM locations.

One of these regulations states that every slot or gaming machine must support a pre-commitment system that allows players to set and register a loss limit and a limit period. To be more, all EGMs have to display a warning label that lists the details for use of the slot, as well as risks from problem gambling. Aside from their regulations, slot machine use is legalized in the entire territory of Australia.

United Kingdom

You can legally gamble in the United Kingdom as long as you are over the age of 18. All outlets that offer betting services such as slots or advertise them must have a license to do this. This is listed in the 2005 Gambling Act. To be more, slot machines and other gambling services cannot be advertised without the permission of the UK Gambling Commission.

Japan

Japan is a highly populated country, one that’s fully modernized and highly advanced. However, even though they have many forms of entertainment you can throw money at, they have no land-based casino in Japan. Gambling amusements are illegal in Japan. Since slot machines are considered devices for gambling, you also won’t find them in Japan, at least not slots that you can play with real money. For this reason, many Japanese gamblers choose to play the slots online.

Conclusion

As you can see, different countries and states have different regulations and rules in terms of slot machines gaming. Because of the strict regulations of countries such as Norway and Japan, online betting has become more popular than ever. Gambling is still legal in most countries across the globe, even in the majority of countries that do not allow for the building and operating of land-based casinos.

“Frankie Wilde is a content writer at various gambling sites. Also, he is a passionate traveler and a great cook. Frankie shares informative articles with the world.”